Means expected to start for Baltimore against Texas

Texas Rangers (56-99, fifth in the AL West) vs. Baltimore Orioles (50-105, fifth in the AL East)

Baltimore; Sunday, 1:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rangers: Dane Dunning (5-9, 4.34 ERA, 1.43 WHIP, 106 strikeouts) Orioles: John Means (6-7, 3.25 ERA, .99 WHIP, 124 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Orioles -128, Rangers +110; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Adolis Garcia and the Rangers will take on the Orioles Sunday.

The Orioles are 25-52 on their home turf. Baltimore is slugging .403 as a unit. Cedric Mullins leads the club with a .530 slugging percentage, including 70 extra-base hits and 30 home runs.

The Rangers are 23-57 on the road. Texas is slugging .372 as a unit. Adolis Garcia leads the team with a slugging percentage of .458.

The Orioles won the last meeting 3-2. Brooks Kriske earned his second victory and Kelvin Gutierrez went 2-for-3 with a home run and two RBIs for Baltimore. Jordan Lyles registered his 13th loss for Texas.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ryan Mountcastle leads the Orioles with 31 home runs and is batting .258.

Garcia leads the Rangers with 30 home runs and is slugging .458.

LAST 10 GAMES: Orioles: 4-6, .240 batting average, 4.31 ERA, outscored by 12 runs

Rangers: 2-8, .229 batting average, 6.04 ERA, outscored by 35 runs

INJURIES: Orioles: Bruce Zimmermann: (ankle), Tyler Wells: (shoulder), Tanner Scott: (knee), Jorge Lopez: (ankle), Travis Lakins Sr.: (elbow), Matt Harvey: (knee), Hunter Harvey: (lat), Keegan Akin: (adductor), DJ Stewart: (knee), Ramon Urias: (adductor), Jorge Mateo: (lumbar).

Rangers: Hunter Wood: (elbow), Nick Snyder: (shoulder), Jose Leclerc: (elbow), John King: (shoulder), Jonathan Hernandez: (elbow), Kyle Cody: (shoulder), Matt Bush: (elbow), Eli White: (elbow), Ronald Guzman: (knee).