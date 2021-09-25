Baylor Romney helps No. 15 BYU outlast South Florida 35-27

BYU defensive lineman Gabe Summers (98) tracks down South Florida running back Brian Battie (21) in the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, in Provo, Utah. (AP Photo/George Frey) AP

Baylor Romney threw for a career-high 305 yards and three touchdowns to lead No. 15 BYU to a 35-27 victory over South Florida on Saturday night.

Tyler Allgeier ran for 81 yards and a pair of touchdowns to help the Cougars earn their sixth straight victory dating to last season. Gunner Romney and Puka Nacua each finished with more than 100 receiving yards, combining for 221 yards and a touchdown on nine catches.

BYU (4-0) turned in a dominant offensive performance, totaling 443 yards while averaging 8.9 yards per play.

Timmy McClain threw for 186 yards and ran for 55 yards to lead South Florida. Jaren Mangham added 86 yards and two touchdowns on the ground. The Bulls (1-3) scored on three straight drives in the second half before ultimately coming up short.

Baylor Romney started at quarterback in place of Jaren Hall, who suffered a rib injury on BYU’s final scoring drive against Arizona State a week earlier. With him at the controls, the Cougars ran over the Bulls from the start.

On his first pass of the game, Baylor Romney hit his brother, Gunner, with a 49-yard strike that set up BYU’s first touchdown. He followed with a 55-yard dart to Puka Nacua that set up another score on the Cougars’ second drive.

BYU raced out to a 21-0 lead in the first quarter after scoring on each of its first three drives. Allgeier accounted for back-to-back touchdowns in that stretch, scoring twice on 1-yard fourth-down runs.

South Florida strung together multiple long scoring drives over the final three quarters to mount a comeback. The Bulls had four scoring drives lasting more than five minutes.

The Bulls finally scored their first touchdown on Xavier Weaver’s 3-yard run on fourth down off a reverse midway through the third quarter. USF marched down on the field on each of its next two drives and scored back-to-back touchdowns on short runs by Mangham to cut the deficit to 35-27 with 5:41 remaining. Mangham’s second TD, a 1-yard run on fourth down, capped off a 19-play, 94-yard drive that burned nine minutes off the clock.

USF did not recover an onside kick, allowing BYU to run out the clock on its final drive.

THE TAKEAWAY

South Florida: Once the Bulls figured out BYU’s defense in the second quarter, they were able to string together enough long drives to keep the Cougars from completely embarrassing them. Still, an inability to defend BYU, especially in the first quarter, proved too much to overcome.

BYU: The Cougars rolled to a victory behind a strong start from their offense. BYU scored touchdowns on four of five first-half drives, and it provided enough of a cushion to withstand South Florida’s attempted second-half rally.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

BYU should move up a couple of spots in the AP Top 25 after closing out September with a perfect record.

UP NEXT

South Florida visits SMU on Saturday.

BYU visits in-state rival Utah State on Friday.

