Turner ignites Davidson in 28-16 win over San Diego

Louis Colosimo had a 24-yard touchdown pass to Eli Turner Jr. with 2:34 left to help Davidson secure a 28-16 win over San Diego on Saturday.

Facing third-and-14, Colosimo found Turner across the middle before running it in for the score. The brief scoring drive for the Wildcats (2-1, 1-0 Pioneer Football League) followed a Torreros drive in which they turned it over on downs deep in their own territory with three minutes left.

San Diego (0-4, 0-1) reduced its deficit to 21-16 with 7:39 remaining when Mason Randall threw an 11-yard touchdown pass to Michael Carner.

Dylan Sparks, Mark McCurdy and Turner each scored rushing touchdowns for Davidson. Turner also completed a 34-yard pass to Jalen Staples to set up his own short scoring run to make it 21-9 early in the fourth quarter.

Randall finished with 178 passing with a touchdown and interception.

