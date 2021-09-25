DeSclafani scheduled to start for San Francisco against Colorado

San Francisco Giants (100-54, first in the NL West) vs. Colorado Rockies (71-82, fourth in the NL West)

Denver; Saturday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Anthony DeSclafani (12-7, 3.23 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 146 strikeouts) Rockies: Jon Gray (8-11, 4.23 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 145 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rockies +124, Giants -143; over/under is 11 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Francisco Giants travel to face the Colorado Rockies on Saturday.

The Rockies are 46-30 in home games in 2020. Colorado hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .313 this season, led by C.J. Cron with a mark of .368.

The Giants are 51-28 on the road. San Francisco has slugged .444 this season. Brandon Crawford leads the team with a .527 slugging percentage, including 54 extra-base hits and 22 home runs.

The Giants won the last meeting 7-2. Kervin Castro secured his first victory and Mike Yastrzemski went 1-for-3 with a home run and three RBIs for San Francisco. Ashton Goudeau took his first loss for Colorado.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trevor Story leads the Rockies with 61 extra base hits and is batting .249.

Kris Bryant leads the Giants with 59 extra base hits and is slugging .490.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockies: 6-4, .243 batting average, 4.11 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

Giants: 6-4, .264 batting average, 3.90 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

INJURIES: Rockies: Scott Oberg: (blood clots), Chi Chi Gonzalez: (oblique), Austin Gomber: (back), Connor Joe: (hamstring), Chris Owings: (thumb).

Giants: Dedniel Nunez: (elbow), Jake McGee: (oblique), Johnny Cueto: (elbow), Tyler Beede: (back), Luis Gonzalez: (undisclosed), Darin Ruf: (oblique).