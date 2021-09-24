Sports
Friday’s Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
Arlington 27, Stanwood 6
Bainbridge 48, Sequim 10
Bellarmine Prep 35, Bethel 9
Black Hills 51, Centralia 8
Clarkston 41, Pullman 20
Columbia River 16, Woodland 7
Eastlake 17, Woodinville 7
Eastside Catholic 35, Seattle Prep 13
Eatonville 35, La Center 13
Elma 66, King's Way Christian School 23
Friday Harbor 39, Seton Catholic 32
Gonzaga Prep 56, Mead 21
Hanford 28, Southridge 27
Hockinson 65, R.A. Long 13
Interlake 24, Renton 21
Juanita 42, Newport-Bellevue 7
Kelso 33, Prairie 8
Kennewick 41, Pasco 0
Lake Stevens 49, Archbishop Murphy 14
Lake Washington 49, Bellevue 7
Lakewood 14, Squalicum 13
Lincoln 42, Chief Sealth 0
Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 20, Northwest Christian (Colbert) 14
Lindbergh 21, Sammamish 9
Lynden 38, Burlington-Edison 35
Marysville-Pilchuck 49, Glacier Peak 14
Mercer Island 38, Stadium 6
Meridian 26, Bellingham 14
Montesano 38, Castle Rock 22
Mountain View 49, Heritage 20
Mt. Rainier 20, Decatur 0
North Central 52, Rogers (Spokane) 21
North Kitsap 56, Port Angeles 0
Olympic 35, Bremerton 14
Peninsula 35, Timberline 33
Pomeroy 74, Tekoa/Rosalia 0
Prosser 21, Grandview 3
Redmond 21, Issaquah 8
Ridgefield 42, Hudson's Bay 7
Riverside 18, Bonners Ferry, Idaho 12
Sedro-Woolley 42, Sehome 21
Shelton 37, Rochester 14
Steilacoom 21, Orting 20
Tenino 20, Onalaska 14
Toledo 44, Wahkiakum 17
Toppenish 21, Quincy 13
Tumwater 34, W. F. West 0
West Linn, Ore. 24, Camas 14
Yelm 50, River Ridge 6
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Comments