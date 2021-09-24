Sports
Friday’s Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
American Falls 14, Teton 13
Bishop Kelly 45, Columbia 0
Borah 28, Centennial 7
Buhl 36, Wood River 20
Capital 48, Kuna 21
Castleford 50, Hansen 8
Council 56, Tri-Valley 12
Dietrich 48, Glenns Ferry 0
Eagle 24, Meridian 23
Emmett 40, Nampa 30
Gooding 36, Declo 6
Highland 42, Madison 16
Homedale 49, McCall-Donnelly 7
Horseshoe Bend 50, Watersprings 30
Idaho Falls 32, Pocatello 20
Jerome 28, Canyon Ridge 22
Kamiah 28, Troy 20
Kellogg 33, Grangeville 21
Kendrick 82, Lewis County 12
Lake City 26, Moscow 12
Melba 44, Cole Valley 21
Middleton 43, Ridgevue 19
Minico 30, Burley 15
Mountain View 56, Owyhee 0
Mullan/St. Regis 68, Clark Fork 8
Nampa Christian 76, Valley 0
Notus 54, Camas County 12
Oakley 54, Murtaugh 0
Orofino 31, Marsing 0
Post Falls 41, Lakeland 14
Prairie 64, Potlatch 28
Preston 27, Blackfoot 26
Raft River 72, Lighthouse Christian 26
Rigby 51, Thunder Ridge 12
Riverside, Wash. 18, Bonners Ferry 12
Rocky Mountain 49, Skyview 21
Salmon 19, Ririe 12
Sandpoint 42, Lewiston 41, OT
Shelley 21, Hillcrest 19
Shoshone 46, Hagerman 26
Skyline 33, Bonneville 0
Snake River 31, South Fremont 21
Timberlake def. St. Maries, forfeit
Timberline-Weippe 18, Deary 12
Twin Falls 45, Century 10
Vale, Ore. 12, New Plymouth 6
Vallivue 54, Caldwell 12
Weiser 40, Fruitland 18
West Side 42, Bear Lake 8
Wilder 12, Rimrock 6
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
