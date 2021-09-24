Sports

Friday’s Scores

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL=

Adrian 50, Imbler 0

Alsea 49, Siletz Valley Early College 6

Amity 54, Yamhill-Carlton 24

Astoria 8, Stayton 7

Beaverton 55, Southridge 28

Bonanza 38, Tulelake, Calif. 25

Burns 37, Ontario 14

Canby 55, St. Helens 13

Central Linn 76, Oakridge 0

Clackamas 52, Nelson 0

Corvallis 19, Central 14

Crane 56, Elgin 12

Crater 28, Springfield 6

David Douglas def. Barlow, forfeit

Dayton 38, Blanchet Catholic 8

Dufur 42, Enterprise 14

Echo 57, Monument/Dayville 12

Eddyville 53, Jewell 7

Elkton 21, Yoncalla 2

Grant 10, Franklin 7

Henley 16, La Pine 12

Heppner 34, Kennedy 28

Hidden Valley 36, Sweet Home 16

Ione/Arlington 38, Pilot Rock 24

Jefferson PDX 34, Lincoln 14

Jesuit 44, Westview 42

Junction City 52, Pleasant Hill 6

Knappa 41, Clatskanie 0

Lake Oswego 48, Sheldon 17

Lakeridge 30, South Medford 7

Lyle-Klickitat-Wishram, Wash. 42, Sherman/Condon Co-op 20

Marist 41, Cascade Christian 16

Mazama 21, Eagle Point 20

McDaniel 20, Wells 12

McKay 31, Forest Grove 28

McNary 41, Bend 21

Mitchell/Spray/Wheeler 59, South Wasco County 25

Mohawk 54, Falls City/Kings Valley Charter Co-op 12

Mountainside 28, Sherwood 14

North Eugene 38, Crook County 14

North Medford 31, Liberty 27

North Salem 47, Hillsboro 20

North Valley 35, Elmira 12

Oakland 42, Jefferson 30

Oregon City 30, Century 24

Pendleton/Griswold/Nixyaawii Co-op 35, Hood River 21

Pine Eagle 45, Huntington 6

Powder Valley 56, Cove 22

Powers 19, Riddle 13

Redmond 77, Parkrose 7

Reedsport 45, Rogue River 6

Regis 60, Gervais 0

Richland, Wash. 48, Hermiston 0

Ridgeview 21, Putnam 13

Roosevelt 22, Milwaukie 14

Roseburg 41, McMinnville 0

Salem Academy 14, Colton 0

Siuslaw 15, Gladstone 7

South Salem 42, Mountain View 35

South Umpqua 41, Philomath 8

St. Mary's 43, Harrisburg 14

St. Paul 67, Camas Valley 22

Summit 26, Sprague 6

Sunset 49, Aloha 0

Thurston 46, Willamette 0

Tigard 27, Newberg 23

Toledo 44, Monroe 36

Tualatin 41, West Salem 7

Union 36, Wallowa 22

Vale 12, New Plymouth, Idaho 6

Warrenton 48, Sutherlin 36

West Albany 42, Crescent Valley 20

West Linn 24, Camas, Wash. 14

Weston-McEwen 12, Stanfield 7

Willamina 70, Corbett 60

Wilsonville 52, Scappoose 41

Woodburn 21, North Marion 0

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Banks vs. Rainier, ccd.

Coquille vs. Illinois Valley, ccd.

Creswell vs. Lowell, ccd.

Glendale vs. Gold Beach, ccd.

Klamath vs. Madras, ccd.

Milwaukie vs. Henley, ccd.

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

  Comments  
