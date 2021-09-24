Sports

Friday’s Scores

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL=

Ada 41, Tecumseh 27

Alva 50, Newkirk 14

Antlers 61, Wilburton 14

Arkoma 40, Porum 14

Barnsdall 36, Claremore Christian 34

Beggs 82, Henryetta 25

Bethany 35, Cache 28

Bethel 32, Christian Heritage Academy 14

Bixby 71, Bartlesville 0

Blanchard 42, John Marshall 13

Bristow 42, Miami 7

Broken Bow 42, Stilwell 0

Carl Albert 42, Guymon 6

Cascia Hall 48, Heavener 0

Cashion 56, Watonga 34

Catoosa 9, Skiatook 7

Central High 34, Bray-Doyle 0

Chandler 18, Crossings Christian School 16

Chelsea 45, Chouteau-Mazie 12

Chickasha 24, Weatherford 13

Choctaw 29, Booker T. Washington 20

Clinton 28, Newcastle 14

Colcord 57, Central Sallisaw 0

Collinsville 71, Tulsa (Nathan) Hale 0

Davis 42, Tishomingo 0

Edmond North 23, Putnam City 14

Edmond Santa Fe 49, Edmond Memorial 21

Elk City 56, Elgin 6

Fairland 36, Ketchum 14

Fort Gibson 49, Muldrow 7

Gore 14, Warner 8

Grove 59, Oologah 35

Guthrie 35, Piedmont 14

Heritage Hall 46, McLoud 13

Holland Hall 41, Mannford 0

Hugo 14, Atoka 0

Idabel 46, Valliant 6

Irving Cistercian, Texas 42, Casady 14

Jenks 49, Enid 6

Keota 44, Quinton 8

Lexington 38, Crooked Oak 0

Lincoln Christian 63, Sequoyah Tahlequah 0

Lindsay 40, Coalgate 34

Lone Grove 28, Pauls Valley 26

Luther 48, Blackwell 8

Madill 17, Dickson 14

Marlow 36, Comanche 0

McAlester 19, Bishop Kelley 0

Medford 46, Deer Creek-Lamont 0

Meeker 42, Kellyville 27

Moore 42, Southmoore 0

Mustang 49, Norman North 48

Noble 46, El Reno 21

Oklahoma Bible 30, Southwest Covenant 0

Oklahoma Christian Academy 18, Hinton 16

Oklahoma Union 51, Afton 0

Pawhuska 75, Commerce 14

Pawnee 44, Hominy 36

Perkins-Tryon 31, Anadarko 13

Perry 34, Hennessey 13

Plainview 26, Kingston 0

Pocola 28, Roland 14

Poteau 46, Hilldale 16

Prague 37, Millwood 6

Pryor 31, Tahlequah 14

Quapaw 47, Wyandotte 12

Ringling 35, Stratford 7

Sallisaw 34, McLain/TSST 12

Sand Springs 30, Ponca City 13

Sapulpa 47, Memorial 8

Seiling 60, Cherokee 14

Seminole 28, Stigler 21

Sequoyah-Claremore 19, Kansas 0

Sperry 63, Nowata 12

Spiro 41, Panama 6

Stillwater 35, Deer Creek 28, 2OT

Sulphur 48, Little Axe 0

Tonkawa 27, Morrison 16

Tulsa Rogers 42, Tulsa East Central 6

Tuttle 22, Cushing 7

Union 10, Owasso 7, OT

Velma-Alma 50, Snyder 32

Verdigris 40, Jay 12

Vian 48, Keys (Park Hill) 7

Victory Christian 58, Morris 7

Vinita 56, Central 34

Wagoner 55, Cleveland 14

Washington 42, Purcell 13

Wayne 42, Wynnewood 7

Weleetka 62, Gans 16

Westville 38, Locust Grove 13

Wetumka 48, Caddo 38

Yukon 38, Norman 25

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

