Sports
Friday’s Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
Abingdon, Va. 34, Tennessee 14
Bartlett 26, White Station 0
Baylor 51, Ooltewah 0
Blackman 59, Antioch 8
Bolivar Central 14, Craigmont 12
Boyd Buchanan 53, Columbia Academy 20
Brainerd 36, Austin-East 0
Brentwood 31, Hillsboro 7
Briarcrest 42, Harding Academy, Ark. 27
Brighton 38, Memphis Academy (MAHS) 34
CAK 31, Chattanooga Christian 0
CBHS 48, PURE 20
CPA 42, Cane Ridge 10
Campbell County 35, Kingston 0
Cascade 33, Community 14
Centennial 41, Dickson County 7
Chattanooga Central 20, Clinton 15
Cheatham County 30, Whites Creek 14
Chester County 20, Obion County 13
Clarksville 38, Clarksville NE 19
Clarksville Academy 54, Fayette Academy 14
Clay County 21, Westmoreland 14
Cleveland 38, Walker Valley 0
Cloudland 52, Cosby 18
Coffee County 49, Spring Hill 7
Collierville 28, Whitehaven 6
Columbia 35, Mt. Pleasant 14
Copper Basin 46, Tellico Plains 8
Cordova 46, Arlington 38
Cornersville 22, Eagleville 7
Cumberland County 24, Polk County 10
Cumberland Gap 38, Lynn Camp, Ky. 6
David Crockett 28, Canton Pisgah, N.C. 14
DeKalb County 49, Cannon County 7
Dresden 62, South Fulton 0
ECS 56, Booker T. Washington 0
East Hickman 41, Houston County 28
East Robertson 27, Jo Byrns 0
Elizabethton 27, Anderson County 7
Ensworth def. St. Benedict, forfeit
Fairley 24, Oakhaven 6
Fairview 33, White House-Heritage 14
Farragut 28, South Doyle 21
Father Ryan 38, Bowling Green, Ky. 14
Fayette Ware 49, Bolton 12
Fayetteville 54, Collinwood 0
Franklin 28, McGavock 12
Franklin County 34, Grundy County 0
Franklin Road Academy 41, St. George's 14
Gallatin 28, Cookeville 12
Gatlinburg-Pittman 56, Coosa Christian, Ala. 7
Germantown 25, Houston 21
Gleason 28, Greenfield 0
Gordonsville 21, Coalfield 0
Grainger 14, Union County 12
Green Hill 56, White County 27
Greenbrier 36, Hillwood 0
Greeneville 35, Dobyns-Bennett 7
Hardin County 45, McNairy Central 0
Harding Academy 36, Halls 0
Harpeth 24, McEwen 22
Haywood County 43, Melrose 20
Henry County 10, South Gibson 0
Hickman County 48, Hollow Rock-Bruceton 8
Hixson 12, Howard 0
Huntingdon 63, Milan 33
Huntland 42, Lookout Valley 0
Independence 40, East Nashville Literature 18
Jackson County 21, Livingston Academy 0
Jackson North Side 48, Liberty Magnet 0
Jellico 45, Sunbright 16
Karns 48, Knoxville Carter 25
Kirby 28, Crockett County 20
Knoxville Central 41, Knoxville Hardin Valley 21
Knoxville Fulton 15, Bearden 10
Kossuth, Miss. 41, Adamsville 14
Lausanne Collegiate 52, Humboldt 0
Lawrence County 62, Glencliff 0
Lebanon 42, Lincoln County 13
Lee Academy-Clarksdale, Miss. 55, Rossville Christian 20
Lewis County 21, Loretto 20
Lexington 56, Westwood 8
Loudon 34, Greenback 12
MBA 21, Brentwood Academy 0
MUS 41, Ridgeway 7
Macon County 24, Portland 21
Marion County 42, Forrest 15
Maryville 41, Science Hill 17
McKenzie 54, West Carroll 7
McMinn County 30, East Hamilton 29
Meigs County 61, McMinn Central 0
Memphis Central 55, Southwind 6
Memphis East 38, Sheffield 6
Memphis Overton 28, Kingsbury 0
Middle Tennessee Christian 42, Lakeway Christian 9
Montgomery Central 14, Creek Wood 7
Moore County 26, Wayne County 13
Morristown West 41, Cocke County 0
Mt. Juliet 14, Wilson Central 7
Munford 51, Dyer County 25
Myrtle, Miss. 42, Middleton 0
Nashville Christian 42, Davidson Academy 27
Northpoint Christian, Miss. 49, Millington 20
Notre Dame 7, Grace Christian 6
Oneida 19, Northview Academy 0
Page def. Giles County, forfeit
Pigeon Forge 35, Scott County 6
Pope John Paul II 59, BGA 35
Powell 14, Knoxville Halls 7
Ravenwood 35, Hendersonville 28
Rhea County 35, Red Bank 21
Riverdale 17, Smyrna 3
Riverside 41, Camden Central 8
Robbinsville, N.C. 35, Lenoir City 19
Rockvale 33, Nolensville 15
Rockwood 63, Harriman 26
Scotts Hill 21, Perry County 6
Sequatchie County 31, Bledsoe County 29
Sevier County 28, William Blount 21
Seymour 27, Heritage 12
Siegel 42, Warren County 12
Signal Mountain 21, East Ridge 7
Silverdale Baptist Academy 48, DCA 28
South Greene 48, Chuckey-Doak 12
South Pittsburg 21, North Jackson, Ala. 20
Springfield 14, Rossview 7
Station Camp 35, West Creek 7
Stewarts Creek 35, LaVergne 13
Stone Memorial 29, York Institute 0
Summit 39, Beech 7
Sweetwater 50, Sequoyah 7
Thomas Walker, Va. 36, Claiborne County 6
Trinity Christian Academy 30, Rosemark Academy 27
Trousdale County 34, Smith County 16
Tullahoma 24, Pearl-Cohn (MLK -FB coop) 21
Tyner Academy 36, Soddy Daisy 14
Unaka 8, Happy Valley 6
Unicoi County 35, Sullivan East 28
Union City 42, Ripley 41
University-Jackson 56, Jackson Christian 17
Upperman 16, Watertown 8
Volunteer 63, Johnson County 0
Waverly Central 53, Stewart County 33
West Greene 27, North Greene 0
West Ridge 31, Cherokee 9
Westview 35, Jackson South Side 0
White House 42, Sycamore 0
Whitwell 58, Red Boiling Springs 14
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
King's Academy vs. Swain County, N.C., ccd.
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
