Sports

Friday’s Scores

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL=

Abbeville 25, Northside 0

Acadiana 45, Sulphur 10

Avoyelles 54, Bunkie 13

Basile 27, Hamilton Christian Academy 26

Buckeye 19, Bolton 12

C.E. Byrd 38, Haughton 7

Captain Shreve def. Southwood, forfeit

Cecilia 46, Crowley 27

Central Catholic 53, Ville Platte 0

Church Point 51, Marksville 0

Covenant Christian Academy 50, Ben Franklin 0

D'Arbonne Woods 34, Lena Northwood 12

DeQuincy 35, Lake Arthur 0

Dunham 49, South Beauregard 0

Dutchtown 42, Sci Academy 0

East Beauregard 64, Elton 50

East Jefferson 28, Riverdale 0

Eunice 42, Northwest 12

Evangel Christian Academy 42, St. Edmund Catholic 27

General Trass (Lake Providence) 58, Madison 6

Highland Baptist def. Beekman, forfeit

Holy Savior Menard 56, Lakeview 14

Jena 27, North Webster 7

LaSalle def. Vidalia, forfeit

Lafayette Christian Academy 35, St. Helena 0

Lutcher 53, Central Lafourche 6

Many 46, Tioga 7

Natchitoches Central 28, Airline 7

Newman 49, Country Day 21

North Caddo 42, Bossier 6

Northshore 20, Mandeville 8

Oberlin 41, Gueydan 6

Opelousas Catholic 39, Vinton 7

Ouachita Parish 31, Union Parish 28

Parkview Baptist 22, Albany 12

Port Allen 22, Wilkinson County, Miss. 7

RHS 28, Kaplan 12

Red River 41, Winnfield 25

Rummel 23, Calvary Baptist Academy 14

Ruston 38, Carencro 35

S. B. Wright def. Livingston Collegiate Academy, forfeit

Salmen 14, Belle Chasse 6

Shaw 27, Holy Cross 13

St. Charles Catholic 41, Jefferson County, Miss. 0

St. James 43, Assumption 12

Sumner 43, East Feliciana 14

Teurlings Catholic 34, NDHS 21

Thibodaux 16, East St. John 14

University (Lab) 44, Baker 0

Vandebilt Catholic 23, Breaux Bridge 6

Vermilion Catholic 28, Ascension Catholic 20

West Monroe 27, Woodlawn (BR) 0

West St. John 16, Frederick Douglass 14

West St. Mary 42, North Central 0

Zachary 52, Green Oaks 6

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

