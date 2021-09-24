Sports
Friday’s Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
Abbeville 25, Northside 0
Acadiana 45, Sulphur 10
Avoyelles 54, Bunkie 13
Basile 27, Hamilton Christian Academy 26
Buckeye 19, Bolton 12
C.E. Byrd 38, Haughton 7
Captain Shreve def. Southwood, forfeit
Cecilia 46, Crowley 27
Central Catholic 53, Ville Platte 0
Church Point 51, Marksville 0
Covenant Christian Academy 50, Ben Franklin 0
D'Arbonne Woods 34, Lena Northwood 12
DeQuincy 35, Lake Arthur 0
Dunham 49, South Beauregard 0
Dutchtown 42, Sci Academy 0
East Beauregard 64, Elton 50
East Jefferson 28, Riverdale 0
Eunice 42, Northwest 12
Evangel Christian Academy 42, St. Edmund Catholic 27
General Trass (Lake Providence) 58, Madison 6
Highland Baptist def. Beekman, forfeit
Holy Savior Menard 56, Lakeview 14
Jena 27, North Webster 7
LaSalle def. Vidalia, forfeit
Lafayette Christian Academy 35, St. Helena 0
Lutcher 53, Central Lafourche 6
Many 46, Tioga 7
Natchitoches Central 28, Airline 7
Newman 49, Country Day 21
North Caddo 42, Bossier 6
Northshore 20, Mandeville 8
Oberlin 41, Gueydan 6
Opelousas Catholic 39, Vinton 7
Ouachita Parish 31, Union Parish 28
Parkview Baptist 22, Albany 12
Port Allen 22, Wilkinson County, Miss. 7
RHS 28, Kaplan 12
Red River 41, Winnfield 25
Rummel 23, Calvary Baptist Academy 14
Ruston 38, Carencro 35
S. B. Wright def. Livingston Collegiate Academy, forfeit
Salmen 14, Belle Chasse 6
Shaw 27, Holy Cross 13
St. Charles Catholic 41, Jefferson County, Miss. 0
St. James 43, Assumption 12
Sumner 43, East Feliciana 14
Teurlings Catholic 34, NDHS 21
Thibodaux 16, East St. John 14
University (Lab) 44, Baker 0
Vandebilt Catholic 23, Breaux Bridge 6
Vermilion Catholic 28, Ascension Catholic 20
West Monroe 27, Woodlawn (BR) 0
West St. John 16, Frederick Douglass 14
West St. Mary 42, North Central 0
Zachary 52, Green Oaks 6
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
