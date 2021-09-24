Sports
Friday’s Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
Allegany 21, Albert Gallatin, Pa. 14
Archbishop Spalding 20, Gonzaga College, D.C. 13
Arundel 14, Glen Burnie 7
Baltimore City College 26, Edmondson-Westside 0
Bethesda 21, Gaithersburg 14
Bishop McNamara 20, St. Mary's Ryken 14
Bishop O'Connell, Va. 32, Annapolis Area Christian 6
Blake 36, Watkins Mill 20
Broadneck 49, Meade 6
Brunswick 52, Rock Ridge, Va. 8
C. H. Flowers 39, Bowie 0
C. Milton Wright 28, Bel Air 7
Calvert 40, Thomas Stone 6
Calvert Hall College 49, Northeast - AA 0
Century 14, Winters Mill 7
Clarksburg 12, Urbana 0
Col. Richardson 42, Snow Hill 0
Digital Harbor 14, Baltimore Douglass 0
Dunbar 42, Baltimore Poly 0
Easton 46, Parkside 22
Elkton 30, North Harford 16
Fallston 42, Patterson Mill 7
Forest Park 32, Carver Vo-Tech 0
Fort Hill 35, Hollidaysburg, Pa. 33
Francis Scott Key 31, Liberty 27
Franklin 34, Perry Hall 13
Great Mills 14, Chopticon 8, OT
Green Street Academy 22, KIPP College Prep, D.C. 0
Gwynn Park 41, Friendly 0
Harwood Southern 37, Richard Wright Charter, D.C. 20
Havre de Grace 15, Joppatowne 0
High Point 43, Suitland 9
Huntingtown 7, Patuxent 0
Jefferson, W.Va. 56, North Hagerstown 13
John F. Kennedy 36, Northwood 0
Kent Island 48, Cambridge/SD 7
Kenwood 26, Hereford 14
La Plata 31, McDonough 12
Lackey 24, Westlake 0
Landon 20, Woodberry Forest, Va. 3
Lansdowne 8, Baltimore Chesapeake 6
Largo 14, Fairmont Heights 7
Laurel 19, Potomac 18
Leonardtown 14, North Point 13
Linganore 54, Oakdale 53, OT
Long Reach 21, Howard 17
Magruder 28, Springbrook 20
Maryland School for the Deaf 48, George School, Pa. 6
Mergenthaler 42, Patterson 6
Middletown 33, Boonsboro 7
Mountain Ridge 69, Smithsburg 6
New Town def. Woodlawn, forfeit
North East 12, Bohemia Manor 6
Northern - Cal 41, St. Charles 12
Northern Garrett 28, Frankfort, W.Va. 6
Northwest - Mtg 29, Richard Montgomery 9
Oakland Mills 26, Atholton 20
Old Mill 48, Annapolis 7
Overlea 20, Randallstown 0
Paint Branch 38, Montgomery Blair 13
Pallotti 20, Frederick Douglass 0
Parkville 34, Catonsville 7
Patapsco 28, Loch Raven 7
Perryville 20, Rising Sun 14
Queen Annes County 82, Kent County 0
Quince Orchard 36, Damascus 0
Reginald Lewis 8, Baltimore Douglass 0
River Hill 14, Mt. Hebron 6
Rockville 28, Poolesville 20
Seneca Valley 52, Walt Whitman 0
Severna Park 36, Pasadena Chesapeake 17
Sherwood 41, Albert Einstein 14
South Carroll 43, Manchester Valley 0
South Hagerstown 24, Catoctin 22
South River 40, Crofton 6
Surrattsville 20, Bladensburg 14
Walkersville 35, Thomas Johnson 7
Walter Johnson 42, Wheaton 0
Western STES 20, Eastern Tech 15
Westminster 14, Dundalk 13
Wicomico 47, Stephen Decatur 41
Williamsport 39, Clear Spring 0
Winston Churchill 28, Wootton 0
Wise def. Oxon Hill, forfeit
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Pendleton County, W.Va. vs. Oakland Southern, ccd.
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
