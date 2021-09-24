Sports

Thursday’s Scores

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL=

Baker 43, Northview 42, OT

Boca Raton Community 42, Olympic Heights 7

Creekside 35, Chiles 21

Florida School for the Deaf and Blind 26, Duval Charter 23

Gibbs 40, Seminole 14

Hagerty 44, Tohopekaliga 0

Holmes County 27, Jay 12

Immaculata-La Salle 35, St. Brendan 0

Jones 50, Oak Ridge 0

$2 for 2 months

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER

Palm Harbor University 27, Countryside 10

St. Petersburg 35, Dunedin 28

Wildwood 49, Port Orange Atlantic 6

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service