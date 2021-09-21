Baltimore Orioles to visit the Philadelphia Phillies

Baltimore Orioles (48-102, fifth in the AL East) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (76-74, second in the NL East)

Philadelphia; Tuesday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: Chris Ellis (1-0, 2.39 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 21 strikeouts) Phillies: TBD

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Phillies -200, Orioles +170; over/under is 10 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Philadelphia and Baltimore will face off on Tuesday.

The Phillies are 42-33 in home games in 2020. The Philadelphia offense has compiled a .240 batting average as a team this season, Bryce Harper leads the team with a mark of .309.

The Orioles are 25-51 on the road. Baltimore's lineup has 184 home runs this season, Ryan Mountcastle leads the club with 30 homers.

The Orioles won the last meeting 2-0. John Means earned his sixth victory and Pedro Severino went 2-for-4 with an RBI for Baltimore. Ranger Suarez took his fifth loss for Philadelphia.

TOP PERFORMERS: Harper leads the Phillies with 72 extra base hits and is batting .309.

Mountcastle leads the Orioles with 30 home runs and has 83 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phillies: 5-5, .254 batting average, 4.65 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

Orioles: 2-8, .239 batting average, 8.68 ERA, outscored by 42 runs

INJURIES: Phillies: JoJo Romero: (elbow), Zach Eflin: (knee), Connor Brogdon: (groin), Roman Quinn: (achilles), Travis Jankowski: (foot), Rhys Hoskins: (groin).

Orioles: Bruce Zimmermann: (ankle), Tanner Scott: (knee), Jorge Lopez: (ankle), Travis Lakins Sr.: (elbow), Matt Harvey: (knee), Hunter Harvey: (lat), Ramon Urias: (undisclosed), Jorge Mateo: (lumbar).