Saturday’s Scores

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL=

Adna 38, Morton/White Pass 6

Bellevue Christian 32, King's Way Christian School 0

Bothell 21, Kentwood 7

Coeur d'Alene, Idaho 43, North Creek 42

Crescent 66, Wishkah Valley 0

Eastmont 55, Lewis and Clark 6

Eatonville 41, Cascade Christian 6

Emerald Ridge 28, Olympia 26

Garfield 58, Davis 0

Goldendale 76, Mabton 56

Kelso 35, Nooksack Valley 7

Lincoln, Ore. 34, Fort Vancouver 0

Mead 24, University 7

Meridian 34, Grandview 15

Oroville 13, Priest River, Idaho 8

Rogers (Puyallup) 57, South Kitsap 14

Royal 62, Cedar Park Christian (Bothell) 0

Shadle Park 42, Rogers (Spokane) 20

Skyview 38, Sunnyside 35

Steilacoom 41, Franklin Pierce 0

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Concrete vs. Tacoma Baptist, ccd.

La Salle vs. Hoquiam, ccd.

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

