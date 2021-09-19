Sports

Saturday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=

Belle Chasse 35, South Plaquemines 6

Carver 54, Riverside Academy 0

East Feliciana 39, Kentwood 13

Grand Lake 37, Jeanerette 0

Haynes Academy 46, Lusher 6

Pope John Paul 40, Thomas Jefferson 13

Shaw 7, Ehret 0

St. Amant 42, Kennedy 24

St. Charles Catholic 3, De La Salle 0

St. Thomas Aquinas 13, Loranger 7, OT

Zachary 45, St. Augustine 35

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

East Jefferson vs. St. Helena, ccd.

Helen Cox vs. M.L. King Charter, ccd.

South Plaquemines vs. Istrouma, ccd.

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

