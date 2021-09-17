Sports

Friday’s Scores

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL=

Beaver 28, Delta 13

Bountiful 20, Bonneville 14

Crimson Cliffs 20, Cyprus 6

Grantsville 41, Ben Lomond 7

Kanab 14, Enterprise 7

Layton Christian Academy 54, Rich County 0

Logan 46, Bear River 42

Morgan 41, Juan Diego Catholic 28

Mountain Ridge 42, Copper Hills 0

Ridgeline 35, Sky View 10

San Juan Blanding 56, South Sevier 3

Stansbury 29, Tooele 14

Wasatch 54, Maple Mountain 16

West 30, Hunter 14

West Jordan 20, Riverton 16

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

