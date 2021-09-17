Sports
Friday’s Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
Beaver 28, Delta 13
Bountiful 20, Bonneville 14
Crimson Cliffs 20, Cyprus 6
Grantsville 41, Ben Lomond 7
Kanab 14, Enterprise 7
Layton Christian Academy 54, Rich County 0
Logan 46, Bear River 42
Morgan 41, Juan Diego Catholic 28
Mountain Ridge 42, Copper Hills 0
Ridgeline 35, Sky View 10
San Juan Blanding 56, South Sevier 3
Stansbury 29, Tooele 14
Wasatch 54, Maple Mountain 16
West 30, Hunter 14
West Jordan 20, Riverton 16
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Comments