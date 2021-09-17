Sports
Friday’s Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
Ada-Borup 39, Walker-Hackensack-Akeley 0
Adrian 28, Sleepy Eye 6
Aitkin 22, Two Harbors 14
Andover 42, Rogers 10
Badger-Greenbush-Middle River 30, Lake of the Woods 14
Barnesville 28, Pelican Rapids 14
Becker 21, Chisago Lakes 14
Benson 40, Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 12
Blaine 26, Champlin Park 25
Blooming Prairie 33, United South Central 6
Bloomington Jefferson 21, Apple Valley 20
Bloomington Kennedy 40, Minneapolis Washburn 0
Blue Earth Area 48, Jackson County Central 14
Brainerd 35, Sartell-St. Stephen 6
Breck 52, Concordia Academy 9
Brooklyn Center 15, Minneapolis South 13
Brooklyn Center/Parnassus Prep 15, Minneapolis South 13
Buffalo 29, Delano 0
Cambridge-Isanti 21, St. Cloud Tech 0
Centennial 41, Totino-Grace 7
Chanhassen 14, Spring Lake Park 7
Chaska 41, Benilde-St. Margaret's 14
Chatfield 30, Caledonia 0
Clearbrook-Gonvick 28, Cass Lake-Bena 8
Dassel-Cokato 35, Annandale 27
Detroit Lakes 28, Thief River Falls 0
Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 48, Perham 0
Duluth East 25, Hermantown 22
East Grand Forks 27, Park Rapids 0
East Ridge 34, Hopkins 0
Eden Valley-Watkins 32, Holdingford 7
Elk River 68, Coon Rapids 33
Esko 54, Proctor 8
Fairmont 41, Jordan 18
Fergus Falls 13, Pequot Lakes 6
Fertile-Beltrami 49, Park Christian 7
Fridley 34, St. Anthony 12
G-F-W 48, Cleveland 6
Goodridge/Grygla-Gatzke 28, Win-E-Mac 22
Grand Rapids 20, Cloquet 13
Hancock 38, Rothsay 8
Hastings 28, Simley 14
Hawley 41, Crookston 18
Hill City/Northland 32, Cromwell 7
Hills-Beaver Creek 45, Heron Lake-Okabena/Fulda 12
Irondale 34, Tartan 3
Kittson County Central 33, Northern Freeze 0
Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial 34, LeSueur-Henderson 6
Lake Park-Audubon 51, Red Lake 0
Lakeview 61, MACCRAY 0
Lakeville South 42, Eden Prairie 7
Lanesboro 38, LeRoy-Ostrander 27
Litchfield 21, Glencoe-Silver Lake 7
Mahnomen/Waubun 41, Warroad 6
Mankato West 42, Owatonna 0
Maple Grove 35, Minnetonka 7
Marshall 45, New Ulm 8
Melrose 27, Minnewaska 22
Minneapolis North 35, North St. Paul 12
Minneota 61, Lac qui Parle Valley 0
Moose Lake/Willow River 36, Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin 0
Mound Westonka 27, Park Center 21
Mountain Iron-Buhl 48, Ogilvie 26
Mountain Lake Area 43, Edgerton/Ellsworth 0
Murray County Central 33, Tracy-Milroy-Balaton 22
Nevis 34, Blackduck 18
New London-Spicer 35, Holy Family Catholic 14
New Prague 56, Austin 30
New Richland-H-E-G 42, Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 0
New Ulm Cathedral 48, St. James Area 30
North Branch 50, Mora 0
Northfield 31, Rochester John Marshall 7
Osakis 45, Staples-Motley 0
Osseo 46, Forest Lake 20
Pine City 32, Hibbing 21
Pipestone 34, Sibley East 9
Polk County West 42, Fosston 6
Princeton 63, Little Falls 35
Prior Lake 42, Edina 21
Providence Academy 38, Academy Force 16
Red Lake County 46, Bagley 22
Red Wing 32, Albert Lea 7
Redwood Valley 8, Maple River 7
Robbinsdale Cooper 49, Robbinsdale Armstrong 14
Rochester Mayo 42, Rochester Century 0
Rocori 22, St. Cloud Apollo 20
Rosemount 17, Lakeville North 0
Royalton 14, Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 13
Rush City 36, Crosby-Ironton 8
Rushford-Peterson 42, Kenyon-Wanamingo 14
Sauk Centre 43, Paynesville 26
Sauk Rapids-Rice 27, Alexandria 13
Shakopee 63, Farmington 20
Silver Bay 34, McGregor 24
Spectrum 14, Columbia Heights 12
Spring Grove 28, Mabel-Canton 26
Springfield 40, Wabasso 28
St. Agnes 39, St. Croix Lutheran 0
St. Charles 34, Goodhue 33
St. Louis Park 31, Two Rivers 7
St. Peter 46, Worthington 6
St. Thomas Academy 41, Cretin-Derham Hall 14
Stewartville 35, Faribault 26
Stillwater 42, Roseville 7
Triton 48, Dover-Eyota 19
Verndale 46, Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley 0
Waconia 21, Orono 7
Warren-Alvarado-Oslo 18, Stephen-Argyle 13
Waseca 22, Tri-City United 8
Watertown-Mayer 32, Albany 8
Wayzata 34, St. Michael-Albertville 14
West Central/Ashby 34, Pillager 0
Westbrook-Walnut Grove 44, Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart 18
White Bear Lake 26, Mounds View 20
Willmar 65, Big Lake 0
Winona Cotter 33, Wabasha-Kellogg 12
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
St. Paul Harding/Humboldt vs. Minneapolis Roosevelt, ccd.
