Sports

Friday’s Scores

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL=

Alexander 28, Paulding County 13

Appling County 39, Bradwell Institute 6

Aquinas 33, Strong Rock Christian 7

Armuchee 24, Southeast Whitfield 14

Augusta Christian 33, Heathwood Hall, S.C. 27

Augusta Prep 55, Lake Oconee 14

Berrien 57, Atkinson County 6

Bethlehem Christian Academy 35, Southwest Georgia Academy 14

Brantley County 28, Frederica 13

Bremen 38, Maynard Jackson 22

Brentwood 41, Thomas Jefferson 20

Briarwood 21, Brookwood School 20

Brooks County 43, Mitchell County 0

Burke County 33, North Augusta, S.C. 27

Calhoun 56, Woodstock 16

Cambridge 7, Creekview 0

Camden County 50, Oakleaf, Fla. 6

Carrollton 56, Dalton 15

Cartersville 24, Cherokee 14

Carver-Atlanta 54, Redan 6

Cedar Grove 47, Greater Atlanta Christian 0

Cedartown 42, Heard County 0

Chamblee 51, Woodland Cartersville 20

Chaminade-Madonna College Prep, Fla. 7, Buford 0

Charlton County 28, Tiftarea 14

Chattahoochee County 20, Manchester 10

Chattooga 49, Heritage School 38

Cherokee Bluff 56, Lakeside-DeKalb 0

Clarke Central 31, Apalachee 17

Coffee 42, Glynn Academy 0

Collins Hill 42, Alpharetta 0

Colquitt County 55, Heritage-Conyers 0

Cook 37, Randolph-Clay 6

Crisp County 27, Jackson 0

Darlington 28, Heritage-Catoosa 7

Decatur 26, Arabia Mountain 14

Discovery 41, Berkmar 0

Dooly County 16, Wheeler County 14

Dougherty 52, Turner County 23

Douglas County 44, East Paulding 10

Dutchtown 16, Union Grove 7

Eagle's Landing 56, Locust Grove 7

East Coweta 36, Northgate 0

East Forsyth 27, Riverside Military Academy 6

East Jackson 56, East Hall 27

Eastside 65, Johnson-Gainesville 0

Effingham County 27, Howard 6

Emanuel County Institute 27, Screven County 10

Fannin County 30, Banks County 13

Fayette County 36, Hampton 31

Fellowship Christian School 35, North Cobb Christian 14

Fitzgerald 29, Cairo 13

Franklin County 36, Crescent, S.C. 32

Georgia Military 20, Hancock Central 0

Grayson 31, Harrison 20

Greene County 28, Monticello 21

Greenville 30, Taylor County 14

Harris County 42, Newnan 38

Hart County 63, Westside, S.C. 28

Hawkinsville 20, Montgomery County 12

Hebron Christian Academy 42, George Walton 0

Hephzibah 36, T.W. Josey 6

Hillgrove 34, Westside-Macon 8

Hillgrove 45, Westside-Macon 24

Holy Innocents' 56, Loganville Christian 0

Hughes 55, MLK Jr. 0

Jeff Davis 34, Long County 12

Jefferson County 50, Butler 6

Jenkins County 20, Claxton 16

John Paul II, S.C. 40, Memorial Day 6

Johns Creek 41, Sequoyah 20

Jones County 42, Stockbridge 9

Jonesboro 28, Banneker 21

Kennesaw Mountain 17, Kell 7

LaFayette 28, Murray County 12

LaGrange 48, Kendrick 6

Lakeside-Evans 23, Morgan County 0

Lanier 25, Peachtree Ridge 10

Lanier County 48, Baconton 14

Lassiter 27, Wheeler 21

Lee County 64, Lithia Springs 14

Lincoln County 36, Harlem 29

Loganville 35, Greenbrier 34

Lovejoy 27, Griffin 17

Luella 41, Mt. Zion-Jonesboro 8

Lumpkin County 34, St. Francis 14

Macon County 51, Central-Talbotton 0

Madison County 22, Druid Hills 21

Marietta 38, Parkview 12

McDonough 32, North Clayton 14

McIntosh County Academy 42, Bryan County 0

Meadowcreek 21, Duluth 7

Metter 56, Portal 0

Mill Creek 38, West Forsyth 10

Mount Vernon 35, Athens Christian 14

Mountain View 24, Dacula 21

Mt. Zion-Carrollton 35, Dade County 27

Newton 39, McEachern 21

Norcross 54, Dunwoody 0

North Cobb 42, Etowah 0

North Gwinnett 10, Archer 7

North Hall 23, Chestatee 21

North Paulding 35, Brookwood 33

Northeast-Macon 27, Monroe 6

Northside-Warner Robins 43, Richmond Hill 7

Notre Dame Academy 39, Cross Keys 0

Oconee County 20, Thomasville 6

Ola 29, Woodland Stockbridge 16

Pataula Charter 14, Central Christian 6

Peach County 35, Mary Persons 13

Pelham 18, Toombs County 13

Pepperell 24, Temple 20

Pickens 45, Union County 7

Pierce County 33, Clinch County 13

Pinewood Christian 34, Valwood 12

Pope 41, South Cobb 20

Prince Avenue Christian 35, Wesleyan 10

Putnam County 19, Westside-Augusta 7

Rabun County 63, Saluda, S.C. 7

Rabun Gap-Nachoochee 37, Arden Christ School, N.C. 13

Ringgold 56, Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe 0

River Ridge 33, Chattahoochee 7

Riverwood 32, Centennial 10

Rockmart 50, Sonoraville 28

Roswell 41, Campbell 21

Rutland 41, ACE Charter 14

Salem 44, Douglass 13

Sandy Creek 44, Westminster 14

Savannah 12, Groves 7

Savannah Christian Prep 42, Deerfield-Windsor 0

Schley County 48, Marion County 7

Social Circle 21, Oglethorpe County 14

South Atlanta 34, Lovett 33

South Gwinnett 22, Shiloh 21

South Paulding 34, Rome 32

Southeast Bulloch 24, Grovetown 14

Southern Prep, Ala. 35, Stewart County 6

Southwest DeKalb 34, Tucker 9

St. John's Christian Academy, S.C. 27, Bethesda Academy 8

Statesboro 23, Liberty County 6

Stephens County 35, Habersham Central 18

Stratford 34, Mt. Paran Christian 7

Swainsboro 39, Dublin 7

Tattnall County 59, Bacon County 10

Tattnall Square 23, Savannah Country Day 14

Thomson 48, May River, S.C. 7

Tift County 16, Irwin County 14

Tri-Cities def. Forest Park, forfeit

Trinity Christian-Sharpsburg 51, Landmark Christian 0

Trion 49, Cedar Bluff, Ala. 0

Troup County 51, Spencer 26

Twiggs County 43, Glascock County 20

Unity Christian 66, Praise 6

Vidalia 33, Richmond Academy 21

Villa Rica 48, Central-Carrollton 26

Walker 55, Community Christian 18

Walnut Grove 16, Jackson County 14

Ware County 42, Bainbridge 15

Warner Robins 49, Houston County 9

Washington County 43, Evans 26

Westfield 28, Southland 14

Westlake 56, Mays 6

Westwood 26, Westminster-Augusta 10

Wilcox County 42, Telfair County 7

Winder-Barrow 36, Cedar Shoals 18

Windsor Forest 27, Beach 6

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Allatoona vs. Osborne, ccd.

Grady vs. Northview, ccd.

Hillgrove vs. Morrow, ccd.

Monroe Area vs. Clarkston, ccd.

Pace Academy vs. McNair, ccd.

Terrell County vs. Crawford County, ccd.

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

September 17, 2021 8:50 PM
