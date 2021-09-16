Sports
Thursday’s Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
CLASS 6A=
¶ Dallas White 64, Carrollton Turner 0
¶ Edinburg Vela 69, La Joya 7
¶ Fort Bend Clements 19, Fort Bend Dulles 13
¶ Garland Rowlett 50, South Garland 0
¶ Katy Seven Lakes 28, Houston Heights 6
¶ Laredo Alexander 57, Rio Grande City 0
¶ SA Northside Brandeis 45, SA Northside Clark 35
CLASS 5A=
¶ Frisco Reedy 35, Frisco Heritage 25
¶ Lubbock Coronado 42, Midland 17
¶ Montgomery Lake Creek 41, Katy Morton Ranch 40
CLASS 4A=
¶ Dallas Carter 48, Carrollton Ranchview 25
¶ WF Hirschi 62, Vernon 14
CLASS 3A=
¶ CC London 43, Austin Achieve 0
¶ Dallas Madison 44, Dallas Pinkston 16
¶ Waskom 56, Arp 6
CLASS 1A=
¶ Abbott 50, Bellville Faith 0
¶ Follett 52, Wildorado 6
¶ Gordon 78, Sidney 12
¶ Strawn 60, Gorman 15
