Sports
Thursday’s Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
Knoxville Fulton 54, Gibbs 26
Middle College 60, Westwood 0
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
PREP FOOTBALL=
Knoxville Fulton 54, Gibbs 26
Middle College 60, Westwood 0
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Subscriber exclusive: Fan guide to key matchups when Fresno State plays Saturday at No. 13 UCLA.KEEP READING
Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and moreCLAIM OFFER
Comments