Sports
Thursday’s Scores
PREP VOLLEYBALL=
Albany def. Pierz, 25-19, 25-23, 25-20
Alden-Conger def. Nicollet, 25-18, 25-13, 25-16
BOLD def. Melrose, 25-19, 25-21, 26-28, 25-20
Badger-Greenbush-Middle River def. Sacred Heart, 25-17, 25-11, 25-19
Barnum def. Cook County, 25-16, 25-17, 25-14
Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa def. Eden Valley-Watkins, 25-23, 15-25, 25-13, 25-14
Belle Plaine def. Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity, 25-8, 25-12, 25-17
Big Lake def. St. Francis, 22-25, 25-22, 25-18, 25-15
Breckenridge def. Barnesville, 13-25, 25-11, 18-25, 25-18, 15-11
Byron def. Pine Island, 25-20, 25-21, 25-17
Carlton def. Wrenshall, 25-18, 25-14, 25-16
Cedar Mountain/Comfrey def. Sleepy Eye, 25-10, 25-11, 25-15
Central Minnesota Christian def. Russell-Tyler-Ruthton, 25-19, 25-23, 25-23
Concordia Academy def. Cretin-Derham Hall, 25-8, 25-12, 25-9
Cromwell def. Silver Bay, 20-25, 25-14, 25-23, 25-23
DeLaSalle def. Columbia Heights, 25-18, 25-18, 25-14
Delano def. Mound Westonka, 25-13, 25-15, 25-15
Eagan def. Rosemount, 25-10, 25-9, 25-12
East Grand Forks def. Red Lake County, 20-25, 25-19, 25-17, 25-19
East Ridge def. White Bear Lake, 25-13, 25-7, 25-17
Eastview def. Apple Valley, 25-16, 25-22, 25-16
Eden Prairie def. Bloomington Jefferson, 25-14, 25-14, 27-25
Eveleth-Gilbert def. Mountain Iron-Buhl, 25-9, 25-19, 22-25, 25-20
Floodwood def. McGregor, 25-15, 25-6, 29-27
Glencoe-Silver Lake def. Dassel-Cokato, 25-16, 19-25, 25-18, 25-8
Grand Meadow def. Houston, 25-8, 25-18, 25-10
Hayfield def. Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton, 23-25, 25-17, 25-11, 18-25, 15-4
Henning def. Menahga, 25-10, 25-14, 25-14
Hermantown def. Hibbing, 16-25, 25-19, 25-16, 25-23
Hinckley-Finlayson def. Ogilvie, 25-23, 25-16, 21-25, 25-20
Hutchinson def. Holy Family Catholic, 26-24, 25-9, 25-18
Kenyon-Wanamingo def. Blooming Prairie, 25-16, 25-10, 25-16
Lakeville North def. Farmington, 25-9, 25-7, 25-10
Lanesboro def. Southland, 25-13, 25-18, 25-18
Litchfield def. New London-Spicer, 25-20, 25-23, 25-16
Luverne def. Windom, 25-13, 23-25, 25-22, 25-18
MACCRAY def. Lakeview, 25-20, 25-15, 25-7
Mabel-Canton def. LeRoy-Ostrander, 25-18, 25-15, 25-16
Mahnomen/Waubun def. Cass Lake-Bena, 25-14, 25-20, 25-16
Maple Lake def. Paynesville, 25-22, 25-16, 31-29
Mayer-Lutheran def. Tri-City United, 25-9, 25-12, 25-16
Mesabi East def. Ely, 25-23, 25-19, 25-17
Mille Lacs Co-op def. East Central, 25-11, 25-20, 25-15
Minnetonka def. Chanhassen, 28-26, 25-19, 25-15
Montevideo def. Morris/Benson Area Co-op, 25-19, 25-23, 25-21
Monticello def. Princeton, 26-28, 25-15, 25-10, 25-13
Moose Lake/Willow River def. Two Harbors, 25-12, 25-18, 25-19
Mountain Lake Co-op def. Hills-Beaver Creek, 25-19, 12-25, 25-15, 25-14
Nevis def. Pine River-Backus, 16-25, 25-14, 25-16, 25-16
New Richland-H-E-G def. Triton, 25-15, 29-27, 21-25, 25-21
New York Mills def. Sebeka, 25-18, 25-16, 25-13
North St. Paul def. Hill-Murray, 25-12, 25-22, 25-21
Norwood-Young America def. Sibley East, 25-16, 25-21, 29-27
Park Christian def. Hillcrest Lutheran, 25-17, 25-16, 25-22
Perham def. Pelican Rapids, 25-23, 25-14, 25-9
Prior Lake def. Lakeville South, 25-17, 24-26, 20-25, 25-20, 17-15
Red Rock Central def. Murray County Central, 25-23, 25-16, 25-16
Richfield def. Brooklyn Center, 25-20, 25-20, 15-9
Rochester Mayo def. Rochester John Marshall, 25-14, 25-11, 25-15
Rockford def. Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted, 9-25, 25-21, 24-26, 25-17, 15-11
Roseau def. Goodridge/Grygla-Gatzke, 25-22, 25-21, 25-23
Rush City def. Braham, 25-22, 25-11, 25-15
Shakopee def. Burnsville, 25-15, 25-21, 25-21
Simley def. Hastings, 25-9, 25-13, 25-10
Sioux Falls Christian, S.D. def. Jackson County Central, 25-17, 25-14, 25-13
Southwest Christian (Chaska) def. Jordan, 25-9, 25-19, 25-16
Spring Grove def. Glenville-Emmons, 25-17, 25-13, 25-9
Springfield def. Wabasso, 25-20, 25-18, 21-25, 25-13
St. Croix Lutheran def. Nova Classical Academy, 25-20, 25-17, 21-25, 25-22
St. Croix Prep def. New Life Academy, 25-17, 25-20, 22-25, 25-13
Swanville def. Long Prairie-Grey Eagle, 28-26, 25-11, 25-14
Thief River Falls def. Win-E-Mac, 25-7, 25-14, 25-15
Tracy-Milroy-Balaton def. Dawson-Boyd, 25-11, 25-12, 25-12
Two Rivers def. Tartan, 25-12, 23-25, 23-25, 25-14, 15-10
Visitation def. Fridley, 26-24, 25-14, 13-25, 25-17
Wadena-Deer Creek def. Bertha-Hewitt, 25-11, 25-15, 25-12
Waseca def. Rochester Lourdes, 25-14, 25-10, 19-25, 25-10
Waterville-Elysian-Morristown def. Randolph, 25-21, 25-15, 25-13
West Central def. Hancock, 22-25, 25-15, 25-19, 25-19
Wheaton/Herman-Norcross def. Ortonville, 25-17, 25-22, 25-22
___
Some high school volleyball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Comments