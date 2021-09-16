Sports

Thursday’s Scores

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

PREP VOLLEYBALL=

Albany def. Pierz, 25-19, 25-23, 25-20

Alden-Conger def. Nicollet, 25-18, 25-13, 25-16

BOLD def. Melrose, 25-19, 25-21, 26-28, 25-20

Badger-Greenbush-Middle River def. Sacred Heart, 25-17, 25-11, 25-19

Barnum def. Cook County, 25-16, 25-17, 25-14

Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa def. Eden Valley-Watkins, 25-23, 15-25, 25-13, 25-14

Belle Plaine def. Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity, 25-8, 25-12, 25-17

Big Lake def. St. Francis, 22-25, 25-22, 25-18, 25-15

Breckenridge def. Barnesville, 13-25, 25-11, 18-25, 25-18, 15-11

$2 for 2 months

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER

Byron def. Pine Island, 25-20, 25-21, 25-17

Carlton def. Wrenshall, 25-18, 25-14, 25-16

Cedar Mountain/Comfrey def. Sleepy Eye, 25-10, 25-11, 25-15

Central Minnesota Christian def. Russell-Tyler-Ruthton, 25-19, 25-23, 25-23

Concordia Academy def. Cretin-Derham Hall, 25-8, 25-12, 25-9

Cromwell def. Silver Bay, 20-25, 25-14, 25-23, 25-23

DeLaSalle def. Columbia Heights, 25-18, 25-18, 25-14

Delano def. Mound Westonka, 25-13, 25-15, 25-15

Eagan def. Rosemount, 25-10, 25-9, 25-12

East Grand Forks def. Red Lake County, 20-25, 25-19, 25-17, 25-19

East Ridge def. White Bear Lake, 25-13, 25-7, 25-17

Eastview def. Apple Valley, 25-16, 25-22, 25-16

Eden Prairie def. Bloomington Jefferson, 25-14, 25-14, 27-25

Eveleth-Gilbert def. Mountain Iron-Buhl, 25-9, 25-19, 22-25, 25-20

Floodwood def. McGregor, 25-15, 25-6, 29-27

Glencoe-Silver Lake def. Dassel-Cokato, 25-16, 19-25, 25-18, 25-8

Grand Meadow def. Houston, 25-8, 25-18, 25-10

Hayfield def. Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton, 23-25, 25-17, 25-11, 18-25, 15-4

Henning def. Menahga, 25-10, 25-14, 25-14

Hermantown def. Hibbing, 16-25, 25-19, 25-16, 25-23

Hinckley-Finlayson def. Ogilvie, 25-23, 25-16, 21-25, 25-20

Hutchinson def. Holy Family Catholic, 26-24, 25-9, 25-18

Kenyon-Wanamingo def. Blooming Prairie, 25-16, 25-10, 25-16

Lakeville North def. Farmington, 25-9, 25-7, 25-10

Lanesboro def. Southland, 25-13, 25-18, 25-18

Litchfield def. New London-Spicer, 25-20, 25-23, 25-16

Luverne def. Windom, 25-13, 23-25, 25-22, 25-18

MACCRAY def. Lakeview, 25-20, 25-15, 25-7

Mabel-Canton def. LeRoy-Ostrander, 25-18, 25-15, 25-16

Mahnomen/Waubun def. Cass Lake-Bena, 25-14, 25-20, 25-16

Maple Lake def. Paynesville, 25-22, 25-16, 31-29

Mayer-Lutheran def. Tri-City United, 25-9, 25-12, 25-16

Mesabi East def. Ely, 25-23, 25-19, 25-17

Mille Lacs Co-op def. East Central, 25-11, 25-20, 25-15

Minnetonka def. Chanhassen, 28-26, 25-19, 25-15

Montevideo def. Morris/Benson Area Co-op, 25-19, 25-23, 25-21

Monticello def. Princeton, 26-28, 25-15, 25-10, 25-13

Moose Lake/Willow River def. Two Harbors, 25-12, 25-18, 25-19

Mountain Lake Co-op def. Hills-Beaver Creek, 25-19, 12-25, 25-15, 25-14

Nevis def. Pine River-Backus, 16-25, 25-14, 25-16, 25-16

New Richland-H-E-G def. Triton, 25-15, 29-27, 21-25, 25-21

New York Mills def. Sebeka, 25-18, 25-16, 25-13

North St. Paul def. Hill-Murray, 25-12, 25-22, 25-21

Norwood-Young America def. Sibley East, 25-16, 25-21, 29-27

Park Christian def. Hillcrest Lutheran, 25-17, 25-16, 25-22

Perham def. Pelican Rapids, 25-23, 25-14, 25-9

Prior Lake def. Lakeville South, 25-17, 24-26, 20-25, 25-20, 17-15

Red Rock Central def. Murray County Central, 25-23, 25-16, 25-16

Richfield def. Brooklyn Center, 25-20, 25-20, 15-9

Rochester Mayo def. Rochester John Marshall, 25-14, 25-11, 25-15

Rockford def. Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted, 9-25, 25-21, 24-26, 25-17, 15-11

Roseau def. Goodridge/Grygla-Gatzke, 25-22, 25-21, 25-23

Rush City def. Braham, 25-22, 25-11, 25-15

Shakopee def. Burnsville, 25-15, 25-21, 25-21

Simley def. Hastings, 25-9, 25-13, 25-10

Sioux Falls Christian, S.D. def. Jackson County Central, 25-17, 25-14, 25-13

Southwest Christian (Chaska) def. Jordan, 25-9, 25-19, 25-16

Spring Grove def. Glenville-Emmons, 25-17, 25-13, 25-9

Springfield def. Wabasso, 25-20, 25-18, 21-25, 25-13

St. Croix Lutheran def. Nova Classical Academy, 25-20, 25-17, 21-25, 25-22

St. Croix Prep def. New Life Academy, 25-17, 25-20, 22-25, 25-13

Swanville def. Long Prairie-Grey Eagle, 28-26, 25-11, 25-14

Thief River Falls def. Win-E-Mac, 25-7, 25-14, 25-15

Tracy-Milroy-Balaton def. Dawson-Boyd, 25-11, 25-12, 25-12

Two Rivers def. Tartan, 25-12, 23-25, 23-25, 25-14, 15-10

Visitation def. Fridley, 26-24, 25-14, 13-25, 25-17

Wadena-Deer Creek def. Bertha-Hewitt, 25-11, 25-15, 25-12

Waseca def. Rochester Lourdes, 25-14, 25-10, 19-25, 25-10

Waterville-Elysian-Morristown def. Randolph, 25-21, 25-15, 25-13

West Central def. Hancock, 22-25, 25-15, 25-19, 25-19

Wheaton/Herman-Norcross def. Ortonville, 25-17, 25-22, 25-22

___

Some high school volleyball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER

Baseball

Bryce Harper sparks a 17-8 win over the Cubs as Phillies erase seven-run deficit

Updated September 16, 2021 8:03 PM

Sports

Thursday’s Scores

September 16, 2021 8:02 PM

Sports

Thursday’s Scores

September 16, 2021 7:59 PM

Sports

Thursday’s Scores

September 16, 2021 7:59 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service