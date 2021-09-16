Sports

Thursday’s Scores

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

PREP VOLLEYBALL=

Adams Central def. Doniphan-Trumbull, 25-14, 25-19, 25-10

Amherst def. Alma, 25-20, 25-20, 25-27, 25-18

Anselmo-Merna def. Sandhills Valley, 25-16, 23-25, 17-25, 25-14, 15-11

Beatrice def. Malcolm, 25-19, 25-19, 25-22

Broken Bow def. Lexington, 25-13, 25-22, 25-15

Columbus Scotus def. Aquinas, 28-26, 25-18, 25-12

Cross County def. Heartland, 3-0

Elkhorn North def. Millard South, 25-23, 21-25, 25-21, 25-21

Elkhorn South def. Omaha Burke, 25-11, 25-13, 25-13

Elmwood-Murdock def. Weeping Water, 25-13, 25-19, 25-16

Franklin def. Deshler, 25-20, 25-15

Fullerton def. Twin River, 25-3, 25-8, 25-14

Grand Island def. Kearney, 25-12, 25-18, 25-17

Hastings def. Holdrege, 25-15, 25-15, 22-25, 25-21

Hitchcock County def. Medicine Valley, 25-17, 25-20, 20-25, 25-15

Howells/Dodge def. Logan View-Scribner-Snyder, 25-17, 25-19, 25-15

Humphrey St. Francis def. Riverside, 25-13, 25-14, 25-17

Kenesaw def. Deshler, 25-22, 25-19

Kenesaw def. Franklin, 25-19, 25-17

Laurel-Concord/Coleridge def. Plainview, 25-15, 25-19, 26-24

Maxwell def. Brady, 26-24, 25-23, 25-17

McCool Junction def. Harvard, 25-4, 25-8, 25-10

Mead def. East Butler, 25-10, 25-17, 25-15

Neligh-Oakdale def. Niobrara/Verdigre, 25-23, 25-20, 13-25, 14-25, 15-10

Oakland-Craig def. Wahoo, 25-18, 25-21, 18-25, 28-26

Omaha Mercy def. Omaha Roncalli, 25-20, 25-17, 25-18

Osceola def. Hampton, 25-14, 25-23, 25-19

Ponca def. Homer, 25-11, 23-25, 25-13, 25-16

Raymond Central def. Fort Calhoun, 25-13, 25-8, 25-11

Sandhills/Thedford def. Twin Loup, 25-18, 26-24, 25-21

Waverly def. Grand Island Northwest, 25-21, 25-23, 24-26, 25-15

Yutan def. Arlington, 25-22, 25-22, 25-22

Arapahoe Triangular=

Bertrand def. Southern Valley, 25-23, 21-25, 25-21

Southern Valley def. Arapahoe, 25-22, 25-11

Arthur County Triangular=

Arthur County def. Mullen, 25-18, 25-10

Garden County def. Arthur County, 25-20, 25-19

Garden County def. Mullen, 25-18, 25-16

Boyd County Triangular=

Boyd County def. Gregory, S.D., 25-13, 25-20, 25-18

Stuart def. Boyd County, 25-17, 25-12

Gordon-Rushville Triangular=

Ainsworth def. Cody-Kilgore, 25-16, 25-12

Ainsworth def. Gordon/Rushville, 25-15, 25-20

Loomis Triangular=

Axtell def. Hi-Line, 25-22, 25-18

Axtell def. Loomis, 25-21, 25-18

Loomis def. Hi-Line, 25-16, 17-25, 25-22

MUDECAS=

A Division=

Fifth Place=

Palmyra def. Johnson-Brock, 22-25, 25-21, 25-15

B Division=

Third Place=

Johnson County Central def. Southern, 25-20, 19-25, 25-16

Nebraska City Triangular=

Auburn def. Nebraska City, 16-25, 25-19, 25-19

Falls City def. Auburn, 25-16, 22-25, 25-9

Falls City def. Nebraska City, 25-11, 27-25

Omaha Benson Triangular=

Lincoln High def. Omaha Northwest, 25-11, 25-14

Omaha Northwest def. Omaha Benson, 25-9, 25-17

Omaha Bryan Triangular=

Omaha Bryan def. Omaha North, 23-25, 25-21, 25-17

Omaha South def. Omaha Bryan, 25-15, 25-20

Shelby/Rising City Triangular=

Centennial def. Shelby/Rising City, 25-20, 25-17

Sutton def. Centennial, 25-15, 25-8

Sutton def. Shelby/Rising City, 25-6, 25-16

South Platte Triangular=

South Platte def. Paxton, 26-24, 17-25, 25-22

Stanton Triangular=

Norfolk Catholic def. Stanton, 25-22, 25-19

Stanton def. Boone Central/Newman Grove, 25-21, 25-20

Walthill Triangular=

Santee def. Omaha Nation, 25-18, 25-14

Santee def. Walthill, 24-26, 25-17, 25-19

Wilcox-Hildreth Triangular=

Overton def. Elm Creek, 25-5, 25-10

Overton def. Wilcox-Hildreth, 25-12, 25-15

___

Some high school volleyball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

