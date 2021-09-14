Gibson scheduled to start as Philadelphia hosts Chicago

Chicago Cubs (65-79, fourth in the NL Central) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (72-71, second in the NL East)

Philadelphia; Tuesday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Adrian Sampson (0-2, 2.20 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 13 strikeouts) Phillies: Kyle Gibson (10-6, 3.21 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 125 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Phillies -205, Cubs +173; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Cubs travel to play the Philadelphia Phillies on Tuesday.

The Phillies are 40-31 on their home turf. Philadelphia's lineup has 176 home runs this season, Bryce Harper leads them with 32 homers.

The Cubs are 26-43 on the road. Chicago has slugged .402 this season. Ian Happ leads the team with a mark of .429.

The Phillies won the last meeting 8-0. Zach Eflin earned his fourth victory and Brad Miller went 3-for-5 with three home runs and five RBIs for Philadelphia. Adbert Alzolay registered his ninth loss for Chicago.

TOP PERFORMERS: Harper leads the Phillies with 65 extra base hits and is slugging .609.

Happ leads the Cubs with 40 extra base hits and is slugging .429.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phillies: 3-7, .227 batting average, 5.07 ERA, outscored by 12 runs

Cubs: 6-4, .259 batting average, 5.23 ERA, outscored by eight runs

INJURIES: Phillies: JoJo Romero: (elbow), Zach Eflin: (knee), Luke Williams: (health protocols), Roman Quinn: (achilles), Travis Jankowski: (foot), Rhys Hoskins: (groin).

Cubs: Brad Wieck: (heart), Keegan Thompson: (shoulder), Kohl Stewart: (elbow), Jonathan Holder: (shoulder), Jason Heyward: (head), Michael Hermosillo: (forearm), Nick Madrigal: (hamstring), Nico Hoerner: (oblique), Jose Lobaton: (shoulder), P.J. Higgins: (forearm).