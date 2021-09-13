Sports

Monday’s Scores

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

PREP VOLLEYBALL=

Medicine Valley def. Wallace, 11-25, 25-19, 25-15, 10-25, 16-14

Perkins County def. Arthur County, 25-23, 25-22, 22-25, 15-25, 15-9

Boys Town Triangular=

College View Academy def. Boys Town, 25-11, 25-12

Heartland Christian, Iowa def. Boys Town, 12-25, 25-21, 25-19

Gibbon Triangular=

Ravenna def. Gibbon, 2-0

Ravenna def. Ord, 2-1

Logan View Triangular=

North Bend Central def. Logan View-Scribner-Snyder, 25-12, 25-19

North Bend Central def. Stanton, 14-25, 27-25, 25-17

Stanton def. Logan View-Scribner-Snyder, 25-21, 22-25, 26-24

Madison Triangular=

Bloomfield def. Madison, 25-10, 25-14

Bloomfield def. Neligh-Oakdale, 25-20, 23-25, 25-21

Neligh-Oakdale def. Madison, 25-9, 25-15

MUDECAS=

First Round=

A Division=

Bruning-Davenport/Shickley def. Meridian, 25-16, 27-25

Diller-Odell def. Johnson-Brock, 22-25, 25-22, 25-17

Exeter/Milligan def. Palmyra, 27-25, 26-24

Falls City Sacred Heart def. Sterling, 25-11, 25-16

B Division=

Freeman def. Parkview Christian, 25-17, 25-17

Johnson County Central def. Tri County, 25-18, 25-22

Southern def. Lewiston, 25-19, 25-14

___

Some high school volleyball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

