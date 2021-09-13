Nice-Marseille soccer game rescheduled for Oct. 27

The soccer game between Nice and Marseille that was abandoned last month because of fan violence has been rescheduled for Oct. 27, the French league said Monday.

Nice was handed a two-point penalty, with one suspended, following the incidents.

The game was abandoned with 15 minutes left after home fans threw projectiles and invaded the field. It will be replayed at a neutral site and without fans. The league said a venue for the game has yet to be found.

During the match, Marseille player Dimitri Payet was hit by a bottle and fell to the ground. He got back up and threw it at home fans, prompting a significant number of Nice supporters to rush the field. Blows were exchanged between players and staff members as security officials and riot police struggled to regain control.

The game was suspended for nearly 90 minutes, with Marseille then refusing to come back out to finish the game. Nice was leading 1-0.