HKO-WHL-Sums-Seattle-Tri-City

Thunderbirds 4, Americans 3
First Period
1. Tri-City, Melnyk 3 (Lajoie, Brown) 1:01.
2. Seattle, Davidson 1 (Schaefer, Sanders) 8:40.
Penalties — Rybinski Sea (roughing) 9:37.
Second Period
3. Seattle, Popowich 1 (Korchinski, Rybinski) 0:21.
4. Seattle, Schaefer 1 (Oremba, Davidson) 4:25.
Penalties — Bell Tc (slashing) 1:58; Dunn Sea (roughing) 12:22.
Third Period
5. Tri-City, Bouchard 1 (Roberts, Freer) 7:01.
6. Tri-City, Bell 2 (Bouchard, Dragicevic) 16:27.
7. Seattle, Ludwig 1 (Sanders, King) 17:22.
Penalties — Rybinski Sea, Sloan Tc (roughing) 8:47; Popowich Sea (high sticking) 14:22.
Shots on goal by
Goal — Seattle: Ratzlaff (W, ). Tri-City: Geraghty (L, ).
Power plays (goals-chances) — Seattle: 0-1; Tri-City: 0-3.
Referees — Erik Freeman, . Linesmen — Toby Wolfe.
Attendance — 00 at Tri-City.
