Sports

Watson inactive as expected for Texans’ opener against Jags

By KRISTIE RIEKEN AP Sports Writer

HOUSTON

Quarterback Deshaun Watson was inactive as expected for Houston’s opener against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, and the reason was listed as not injury-related/personal matter.

Coach David Culley said early in the week that Watson would not play and named Tyrod Taylor the team’s starting quarterback.

Watson’s future with the Texans is uncertain after 22 women filed lawsuits alleging sexual assault or harassment. He had already requested a trade before those allegations surfaced.

Watson, who led the NFL in yards passing last season, still wishes to be traded and reported to training camp to avoid being fined. He participated in individual drills during camp but never worked during team drills, watching as Taylor led the offense.

  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER

Sports

Ford, stout defense lead Chattanooga over North Alabama 20-0

September 12, 2021 4:52 PM

Sports

McKay’s 3 TD passes help Montana St. beat Drake 45-7

September 12, 2021 4:52 PM

Sports

Saturday’s Scores

September 12, 2021 4:52 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service