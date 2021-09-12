Herdman, William & Mary slam door on Lafayette

Gage Herdman's pick-6 late in the third quarter helped turn momentum and William & Mary beat Lafayette 24-3 on Saturday.

Trailing 3-0, the Leopards went on a 12-play, 55-yard drive that took more than seven minutes. At the Tribe's (1-1) 23-yard line, Lafayette quarterback Rent Montie threw a pass that bounced off the outstretched hand of Julius Young and into the arms of Herdman who returned it 78 yards untouched for a 10-0 lead in the third quarter.

After Lafayette (0-2) turned it over on downs, Hollis Mathis threw a 38-yard touchdown pass to Cole Blackman with seven seconds left in the third.

Quinn Osborne's pick-6 of Montie with 2:19 left closed the scoring.

Montie threw for 185 yards.