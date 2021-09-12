Sports

Saturday's Scores

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL=

Archbishop Curley, Md. 31, Bishop O'Connell 10

Armstrong 68, John Marshall 0

Blue Ridge School 50, Hargrave Military 13

Booker T. Washington 48, Lakeland 28

Greenbrier Christian 37, Broadwater Academy 28

Hampton 32, Woodside 6

Independence 42, Bishop Ireton 6

John Handley 48, Spotswood 6

Potomac School 22, St. John Paul the Great 0

The Covenant School 48, Randolph-Macon Academy 24

Unity Reed 28, Woodbridge 7

Va. Episcopal 46, Southampton Academy 20

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

