Saturday’s Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
CLASS 6A=
Cypress Fairbanks 59, Katy Taylor 15
Houston Lamar 42, Beaumont West Brook 18
Houston Stratford 21, Fort Bend Dulles 13
Humble 32, Aldine MacArthur 0
Humble Atascocita 43, Klein Oak 21
Pasadena South Houston 43, Santa Fe 0
Pearland Dawson 26, Richmond George Ranch 13
CLASS 5A=
Manor 20, Fulshear 14
CLASS 3A=
Dallas Madison 34, Dallas Lincoln 21
West 47, Orange Grove 30
CLASS 2A=
Olton 56, Texico, N.M. 22
CLASS 1A=
Rising Star 64, Trent 13
OTHER=
Katy Tompkins 28, Klein Collins 13
Santa Margarita , Calif. 31, FW Nolan 13
Campbell 50, Tyler Heat 44
___
