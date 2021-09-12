Sports
Saturday’s Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
Allentown Central Catholic 21, Emmaus 0
Bishop Canevin 27, Northgate 8
Blair, N.J. 25, Kiski School 0
Carlynton 35, Riverview 12
Danville 51, Hughesville 7
Farrell 58, Lakeview 6
Father Judge 21, Archbishop Ryan 14
Findlay Liberty-Benton, Ohio 35, Wilmington 14
Germantown Academy 12, The Hill School 0
Harrisburg 20, Manheim Township 17, OT
Haverford School 34, Lansdale Catholic 6
La Salle 13, Imhotep Charter 8
Lackawanna Trail 34, Riverside 0
Lower Merion 47, Harriton 6
Lower Moreland 13, George School 0
Mastery Charter North 22, Benjamin Franklin 0
Milton, Ga. 28, St. Joseph's Prep 21
New Hope-Solebury 9, Academy of the New Church 8
Pennington, N.J. 43, Morrisville 20
Scranton 35, West Scranton 7
Selinsgrove 33, Shamokin 0
Sharon 14, Hickory 7
Springdale 40, Summit Academy 14
Springside Chestnut Hill 32, Pope John Paul II 27
Steelton-Highspire 68, Newport 7
Strath Haven 49, Haverford 35
Upper Darby 17, Radnor 0
Western Beaver 31, Elwood City Riverside 13
William Penn, Del. 27, Penn Wood 8
Wyoming Seminary 51, Peddie, N.J. 7
Wyomissing 35, Boyertown 7
