Sports

Saturday's Scores

By The Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL=

Allentown Central Catholic 21, Emmaus 0

Bishop Canevin 27, Northgate 8

Blair, N.J. 25, Kiski School 0

Carlynton 35, Riverview 12

Danville 51, Hughesville 7

Farrell 58, Lakeview 6

Father Judge 21, Archbishop Ryan 14

Findlay Liberty-Benton, Ohio 35, Wilmington 14

Germantown Academy 12, The Hill School 0

Harrisburg 20, Manheim Township 17, OT

Haverford School 34, Lansdale Catholic 6

La Salle 13, Imhotep Charter 8

Lackawanna Trail 34, Riverside 0

Lower Merion 47, Harriton 6

Lower Moreland 13, George School 0

Mastery Charter North 22, Benjamin Franklin 0

Milton, Ga. 28, St. Joseph's Prep 21

New Hope-Solebury 9, Academy of the New Church 8

Pennington, N.J. 43, Morrisville 20

Scranton 35, West Scranton 7

Selinsgrove 33, Shamokin 0

Sharon 14, Hickory 7

Springdale 40, Summit Academy 14

Springside Chestnut Hill 32, Pope John Paul II 27

Steelton-Highspire 68, Newport 7

Strath Haven 49, Haverford 35

Upper Darby 17, Radnor 0

Western Beaver 31, Elwood City Riverside 13

William Penn, Del. 27, Penn Wood 8

Wyoming Seminary 51, Peddie, N.J. 7

Wyomissing 35, Boyertown 7

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

