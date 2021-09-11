Castillo, Reds to face Mikolas, Cardinals

Cincinnati Reds (75-67, second in the NL Central) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (71-69, third in the NL Central)

St. Louis; Saturday, 7:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Luis Castillo (7-15, 4.14 ERA, 1.34 WHIP, 166 strikeouts) Cardinals: Miles Mikolas (0-2, 5.06 ERA, 1.41 WHIP, 17 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals +108, Reds -126; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cincinnati Reds travel to face the St. Louis Cardinals on Saturday.

The Cardinals are 37-33 in home games in 2020. St. Louis has hit 158 home runs as a team this season. Nolan Arenado leads the team with 29, averaging one every 18 at-bats.

The Reds are 37-34 on the road. Cincinnati has slugged .430 this season. Nick Castellanos leads the club with a .573 slugging percentage, including 63 extra-base hits and 27 home runs.

The Reds won the last meeting 4-2. Michael Lorenzen notched his first victory and Eugenio Suarez went 2-for-3 with a home run and an RBI for Cincinnati. T.J. McFarland registered his first loss for St. Louis.

TOP PERFORMERS: Arenado leads the Cardinals with 29 home runs and is slugging .488.

Joey Votto leads the Reds with 30 home runs and has 87 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 4-6, .234 batting average, 5.29 ERA, outscored by 12 runs

Reds: 4-6, .239 batting average, 4.34 ERA, outscored by four runs

INJURIES: Cardinals: Brandon Waddell: (covid-19), Justin Miller: (arm), Carlos Martinez: (thumb), Wade LeBlanc: (elbow), Dakota Hudson: (elbow), Jordan Hicks: (elbow), Ryan Helsley: (elbow), Jack Flaherty: (shoulder), Junior Fernandez: (shoulder), Max Moroff: (shoulder).

Reds: Art Warren: (oblique), Brandon Bailey: (elbow), Tejay Antone: (elbow), Jesse Winker: (intercostal).