Friday’s Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
Bandon 29, Central Linn 6
Barlow 44, Central 28
Barlow def. Reynolds, forfeit
Beaverton 41, Aloha 18
Burns 35, Klamath 14
Cascade 79, Elmira 0
Central Catholic 55, David Douglas 2
Clackamas 38, Camas, Wash. 30
Cove 36, Union 28
Crook County 32, Cottage Grove 7
Crow def. Mapleton, forfeit
Dallas 34, Wells 6
Dayton 45, Yamhill-Carlton 14
Dufur def. Lyle-Klickitat-Wishram, Wash., forfeit
Eddyville 26, Alsea 13
Estacada 33, Banks 7
Forest Grove 24, McMinnville 21
Gladstone 21, Astoria 20
Glencoe 35, Hillsboro 0
Glide 42, Lowell 21
Gresham 26, Nelson 6
Henley 44, Yreka, Calif. 0
Hidden Valley 36, Molalla 0
Homedale, Idaho 56, Baker 6
Hood River 39, Scappoose 21
Ione/Arlington def. Imbler, forfeit
Jesuit 17, Tigard 7
Jewell 72, Siletz Valley Early College 13
Joseph 31, South Wasco County 13
Kennedy 31, Santiam Christian 0
Knappa 16, Toledo 12
Lake Oswego 48, Sherwood 20
Liberty 52, Lincoln 0
Marist 42, Tillamook 6
Marshfield 57, Churchill 6
Mazama 42, Crater 14
McNary 17, Newberg 14, OT
Melba, Idaho 56, Nyssa 6
Mitchell/Spray/Wheeler 26, Prairie City/Burnt River 12
Monroe 34, Santiam 28, OT
Myrtle Point 38, Bonanza 22
Nestucca 38, Clatskanie 12
North Bend 27, Ashland 6
Oregon City 48, Franklin 12
Perrydale 48, Falls City/Kings Valley Charter Co-op 8
Philomath 27, Blanchet Catholic 25
Powers 52, Elkton 6
Putnam 23, Milwaukie 21
Rainier 36, Scio 8
Regis 56, Harrisburg 0
Roosevelt 59, La Salle 0
Roseburg 37, Mountain View 7
Seaside 48, Newport 0
Sheldon 44, Grant 27
South Albany 48, North Salem 21
South Salem 29, Lebanon 20
South Umpqua 48, Pleasant Hill 0
Sprague 40, Century 14
St. Mary's 21, Illinois Valley 6
St. Paul 48, Days Creek 0
Stanfield 34, Culver 0
Sunnyside, Wash. 35, Hermiston 14
Sunset 45, Southridge 7
Sutherlin 14, Oakland 6
Sweet Home 35, North Marion 0
Triangle Lake def. McKenzie, forfeit
Tualatin 35, Silverton 28
Umatilla 48, Irrigon 0
Vale 20, La Pine 14
West Albany 17, Canby 14
West Linn 49, North Medford 7
West Salem, Wis. 42, Grants Pass 20
Westview 49, Mountainside 16
Wilsonville 35, Pendleton 19
Woodburn 54, Valley Catholic 0
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Amity vs. Reedsport, ccd.
Clatskanie vs. Taft, ccd.
Coquille vs. Creswell, ccd.
Corbett vs. Fort Vancouver, Wash., ccd.
DeSales, Wash. vs. Wallowa, ccd.
Junction City vs. Douglas, ccd.
Mohawk vs. Chiloquin, ccd.
Ontario vs. Fruitland, Idaho, ccd.
Vernonia vs. Colton, ccd.
Willamette vs. North Eugene, ccd.
Willamina vs. Sheridan, ccd.
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
