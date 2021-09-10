Sports
Friday’s Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
Amundsen 65, Lake View 6
Arcola 49, Tri-County 13
Aurora Christian 48, Westmont 6
Beardstown 26, Jacksonville Routt 6
Bethalto Civic Memorial 38, Roxana 0
Bloomington 14, Peoria Manual 0
Bolingbrook 23, Lincoln Way West 17
Brother Rice 42, Lisle (Benet Academy) 6
Brownstown Woodhaven, Mich. 42, Naperville North 14
Buffalo Grove 42, Maine West 6
Byron 47, Rockford Lutheran 19
Carrollton 55, Pleasant Hill (P.H.-Western Coop) 14
Carterville 31, Murphysboro/Elverado 21
Cary-Grove 48, Crystal Lake Central 14
Champaign St. Thomas More 56, Blue Ridge 0
Chicago (Noble Steet ITW Speer) def. Prosser, forfeit
Chicago (Noble Street Charter/Comer) 38, Chicago (Noble Street Charter/Johnson) 6
Chicago Ag Science 16, Bogan 14
Chicago Sullivan 16, Von Steuben 13
Christopher-Ziegler-Royalton def. Vienna-Goreville, forfeit
Clifton Central 26, Fithian Oakwood 8
Collinsville 41, Alton 0
Columbia 48, Alton Marquette 14
Cumberland 45, ALAH 0
Dakota 14, Stockton 6
DeKalb 45, Belleville West 6
Decatur St. Teresa 34, Moweaqua Central A&M 0
Deer Creek-Mackinaw 40, Ottawa Marquette 36
Detroit Catholic Central, Mich. 17, Naperville Central 14
Downers North 7, Downers South 0
DuQuoin 26, Herrin 23
Durand/Pecatonica 38, Fulton 24
Edwardsville 48, Champaign Central 0
Effingham 42, Charleston 0
Eureka 42, Heyworth 0
Farmington 61, Warsaw West Hancock 20
Flora 35, Eldorado 14
Francis Howell, Mo. 70, Granite City 14
Hamilton County 30, Edwards County 0
Hillcrest 22, Oak Forest 12
Hinsdale South 21, Leyden 0
Homewood-Flossmoor 44, Lincoln Way Central 2
IC Catholic 68, Elmwood Park 0
Illini West (Carthage) 20, Havana 6
Knoxville 55, Stark County 14
LaSalle-Peru 28, Ottawa 0
Lemont 37, Shepard 13
Lockport 43, Bradley-Bourbonnais 7
Marist 28, Nazareth 14
Mascoutah 42, Centralia 7
Mattoon 12, Taylorville 9
Mendota 42, Bureau Valley 22
Metamora 49, East Peoria 6
Metea Valley 15, Belleville East 14
Milledgeville 64, River Ridge 0
Mt. Carmel 50, Robinson 6
Naperville Neuqua Valley 26, St Marys Adolescent Ed Program 21
Newton 35, Casey-Westfield 27
Nokomis 24, East Alton-Wood River 20
Normal Community 54, Richwoods 13
O'Fallon 58, Vianney, Mo. 0
Oswego 1, Joliet Central 0
Paris 14, Lawrenceville 6
Peoria Notre Dame def. Urbana, forfeit
Pittsfield 31, Auburn 24
Polo 36, Amboy 28
Prairie Ridge 27, Huntley 7
Princeton 49, Hall 20
Princeville 9, Annawan/Wethersfield (FB Coop) 8
Rockford Boylan 41, Belvidere 8
Rockford East 26, Rockford Auburn 8
Rockridge 55, Riverdale 12
S. Vermillion, Ind. 35, Marshall 6
Sandburg 12, Andrew 0
Sangamon Valley/Tri-City Co-op 38, Argenta-Oreana 14
Stillman Valley 36, Oregon 7
Tremont 42, LeRoy 12
Triad 66, Mount Vernon 7
Vandalia 30, Carlyle 6
Waubonsie Valley 23, Shaker Hts., Ohio 19
Wauconda 42, Grant 0
Wheaton Academy 51, Aurora Central Catholic 7
Wilmington 10, Coal City 7
York 56, Proviso West 0
Yorkville 28, Plainfield South 12
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
St. Edward vs. St. Francis, ccd.
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
