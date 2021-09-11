Sports
Friday’s Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
Anderson County 37, Wellsville 6
Andover 41, Arkansas City 0
Andover Central 21, Buhler 19
Augusta 21, El Dorado 14
Axtell 68, BV Randolph 6
Bennington 34, Washington County 28
Blue Valley 42, St. James Academy 13
Bluejacket, Okla. 52, Chetopa 0
Bucklin 56, Kiowa County 0
Butler, Mo. 31, Fort Scott 22
Caney Valley 48, Neodesha 6
Canton-Galva 54, Solomon 6
Centralia 31, Troy 12
Chanute 21, Pittsburg 7
Chaparral 22, Hutchinson Trinity 7
Cheney 66, Belle Plaine 0
Cherryvale 45, Bluestem 0
Cimarron 26, Colby 14
Clay Center 57, Jefferson West 0
Columbus 40, Coffeyville 8
Concordia 51, Abilene 20
Coweta, Okla. 42, Frontenac 6
Derby 50, Newton 17
Ell-Saline 35, Salina Sacred Heart 14
Frankfort 43, Wetmore 0
Garden City 13, Hutchinson 7, OT
Girard 49, Baxter Springs 0
Goddard-Eisenhower 24, Salina Central 14
Goessel 46, Herington 0
Hays 51, Great Bend 0
Hiawatha 21, Perry-Lecompton 7
Hill City 49, Ness City 18
Holton 24, Chapman 14
Humboldt 28, Fredonia 26
Inman 68, Ellinwood 0
KC Piper 26, Eudora 23
Kapaun Mount Carmel 29, Wichita East 22
Kingman 42, Wichita Trinity 20
Lakeside 64, Rock Hills 6
Lansing 60, KC Turner 0
Lawrence 37, SM North 7
Lawrence Free State 49, SM South 14
Lincoln 58, Fairfield 12
Little River 14, Clifton-Clyde 6
Lyndon 27, Pleasanton 0
Maize 29, Wichita Campus 10
Maize South 51, Salina South 14
Manhattan 37, Junction City 21
Marais des Cygnes Valley 56, Southern Coffey 12
Marion 26, Douglass 18
Mill Valley 35, Olathe South 14
Nemaha Central 49, Royal Valley 0
Norwich 26, South Barber 24
Olathe Northwest 13, Olathe East 6
Olpe 53, Central Heights 0
Osborne 46, St. John's Beloit-Tipton 0
Ottawa 42, Baldwin 0
Parsons 32, Iola 14
Plainville 37, Oakley 6
Pratt 59, Mission Valley 22
Pretty Prairie 78, St. John 24
Republic County 22, Ellsworth 15
Riley County 42, Minneapolis 21
Riverton 32, Quapaw, Okla. 20
Sabetha 42, Riverside 0
Scott City 14, Holcomb 12
Smith Center 36, Phillipsburg 12
Smoky Valley 20, Haven 8
Southeast 37, Jayhawk Linn 0
Southeast Saline 36, Beloit 6
Stafford 49, Wilson 0
Texhoma, Okla. 19, Southwestern Hts. 6
Thunder Ridge 62, Pike Valley 14
Topeka Seaman 35, Topeka Hayden 14
Topeka West 36, Emporia 32
Valley Center 28, Goddard 14
Valley Falls 52, Cornerstone Family 6
Victoria 68, Chase 6
Wabaunsee 17, Uniontown 6
Waverly 26, Burlingame 20
West Elk 46, Oxford 22
Wheatland-Grinnell 58, Kinsley 34
Wichita Bishop Carroll 35, Wichita South 6
Winfield 27, Labette County 7
Yates Center 60, Altoona-Midway 0
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Burlington, Colo. vs. Goodland, ccd.
KC Schlagle vs. KC Harmon, ccd.
Mission Valley vs. West Franklin, ccd.
Norton vs. Ellis, ccd.
Rural Vista vs. Canton-Galva, ccd.
Santa Fe Trail vs. Burlington, ccd.
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
