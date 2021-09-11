Sports

Friday’s Scores

By The Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL=

Adairsville 55, Murray County 13

Alexander 20, Lithia Springs 17

Allatoona 51, South Cobb 9

Appling County 24, Tift County 7

Athens Academy 70, Providence Christian 27

Banks County 26, Lumpkin County 16

Benedictine Military 48, North Oconee 17

Bethlehem Christian Academy 28, Augusta Prep 27

Bleckley County 26, Vidalia 13

Blessed Trinity 28, Charlotte Catholic, N.C. 10

Bowdon 36, Heritage School 7

Brantley County 21, Bacon County 13

Brentwood 38, Edmund Burke 14

Brooks County 42, Cook 6

Brookstone 31, Mount de Sales 23

Brunswick 52, New Hampstead 24

Buford 44, Charlotte Myers Park, N.C. 17

Cairo 21, Escambia, Fla. 7

Calhoun 56, Ridgeland 7

Calvary Christian 20, Flint River 18

Calvary Day 28, North Cobb Christian 0

Cambridge 35, Forsyth Central 0

Campbell 21, Woodstock 7

Cartersville 17, Creekside 14

Carver-Columbus 38, Kendrick 0

Cass 20, Temple 7

Cedartown 35, New Manchester 7

Charlton County 22, McIntosh County Academy 8

Clinch County 40, Pelham 14

Coffee 46, Salem 0

Columbia 21, Pace Academy 14

Creekview 21, Cherokee 14

Darlington 20, Heard County 7

Dawson County 52, Northview 7

Dougherty 10, Northeast-Macon 7

Dutchtown 38, Ola 6

Eagle's Landing Christian 21, Crisp County 18

East Coweta 36, Meadowcreek 13

East Laurens 29, Oglethorpe County 10

Eastside 30, Alcovy 21

Effingham County 7, Lakeside-Evans 0

Elbert County 27, Commerce 14

Evans 26, Richmond Academy 18

Fannin County 35, Southeast Whitfield 21

Fellowship Christian School 43, B.E.S.T. Academy 20

Fitzgerald 15, Dodge County 6

Gainesville 42, Flowery Branch 35

George Walton 24, Crawford County 19

Georgia Military 23, Riverside Military Academy 6

Gilmer 41, East Jackson 34

Grayson 15, Archer 13

Grovetown 34, Greenbrier 16

Habersham Central 21, White County 12

Haralson County 43, Model 0

Hebron Christian Academy 43, Mt. Pisgah Christian 22

Heritage-Catoosa 25, Christian Heritage 24

Houston County 24, Statesboro 20

Irwin County 63, Wilkinson County 0

Islands 35, Savannah 0

Jackson County 20, Franklin County 19

Jeff Davis 14, Tattnall County 7

Jefferson 41, Mountain View 14

John Milledge 40, Savannah Christian Prep 0

Johnson-Savannah 14, Jenkins 8

Jones County 38, Union Grove 22

Kennesaw Mountain 47, Sprayberry 3

LaFayette 39, Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe 0

LaGrange 41, Columbus 13

Lakeview Academy 31, Walker 20

Lambert 44, Duluth 13

Lee County 24, Lowndes 21

Long County 46, Butler 0

Marietta 40, Camden County 17

Marist 37, Hampton 0

McEachern 42, Hillgrove 14

Metter 40, Savannah Country Day 10

Monroe 20, Randolph-Clay 0

Morgan County 34, Monticello 6

Newnan 39, Mary Persons 32

Norcross 7, South Gwinnett 0

North Cobb 43, Alpharetta 7

North Forsyth 14, Etowah 0

North Gwinnett 30, Lovejoy 0

North Springs 13, Woodland Cartersville 9

Northwest Whitfield 28, Chattooga 7

Pacelli Catholic 17, Lamar County 0

Parkview 26, Loganville 3

Perry 34, Veterans 14

Pinewood Christian 52, Southland 19

Pope 28, Lassiter 7

Porter-Gaud, S.C. 49, Bethesda Academy 0

Prince Avenue Christian 49, Holy Innocents' 0

Putnam County 42, Social Circle 22

Rabun County 59, Murphy, N.C. 14

Ringgold 31, North Murray 28

Rockmart 42, Coahulla Creek 7

Roswell 45, North Paulding 10

Schley County 55, Taylor County 0

South Forsyth 30, Central Gwinnett 7

South Paulding 52, Chapel Hill 20

Stephens County 19, Madison County 14

Stockbridge 36, Locust Grove 0

Strom Thurmond, S.C. 21, T.W. Josey 12

Tattnall Square 42, Deerfield-Windsor 7

Telfair County 50, Hawkinsville 16

Terrell Academy 27, Gatewood 20

Thomas County Central 20, Godby, Fla. 12

Thomas Jefferson 48, Glascock County 8

Thomasville 28, Bainbridge 10

Tiftarea 29, Frederica 7

Towns County 48, Baconton 20

Treutlen 18, Portal 8

Troup County 41, Hardaway 34, OT

Turner County 41, Seminole County 6

Upson-Lee 40, McIntosh 14

Villa Rica 27, Northgate 0

Warner Robins 49, Northside-Warner Robins 7

Washington 54, McNair 6

Washington County 22, Swainsboro 21

Wayne County 20, South Effingham 7

West Forsyth 51, Walton 35

Whitefield Academy 42, East Forsyth 0

Whitewater 28, Central-Carrollton 7

Wilcox County 28, Johnson County 13

Worth County 42, Rutland 6

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Dade County vs. Trion, ccd.

Lanier vs. Denmark, ccd.

Mt. Zion-Jonesboro vs. Mundy's Mill, ccd.

Pataula Charter vs. ACE Charter, ccd.

Pebblebrook vs. Miller Grove, ccd.

Rabun County vs. Walhalla, S.C., ccd.

Rabun Gap-Nachoochee vs. Asheville Reynolds, N.C., ccd.

West Laurens vs. Bradwell Institute, ccd.

Wheeler vs. Osborne, ccd.

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

  Comments  
