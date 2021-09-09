Sports
Thursday’s Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
Callaway 48, Douglass 6
Northside-Columbus 46, Shaw 14
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
PREP FOOTBALL=
Callaway 48, Douglass 6
Northside-Columbus 46, Shaw 14
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Emanuel Terry will get another opportunity with the Kings after helping them win the Las Vegas Summer League championship.KEEP READING
Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and moreCLAIM OFFER
Comments