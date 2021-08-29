Sports
Charleston Southern linebacker Florestal killed in shooting
Charleston Southern linebacker Lorvens Florestal died in a shooting off campus Saturday night.
The Charleston Police Deparment said three people were shot in the incident and that Florestal was the only one killed.
The 19-year-old Florestal was from Delray Beach, Florida. He was a freshman walk-on who had yet to play a game for the Buccaneers.
Charleston Southern coach Autry Denson said in a statement that the team and school “should never have to endure senseless acts of violence.”
Denson continued that Florestal's manner of death should not be “the narrative of Lorvens' life.”
