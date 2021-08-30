Blackburn scheduled to start as Oakland hosts New York

New York Yankees (76-53, second in the AL East) vs. Oakland Athletics (71-59, second in the AL West)

Oakland, California; Sunday, 7:08 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Jordan Montgomery (5-5, 3.69 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 123 strikeouts) Athletics: Paul Blackburn (0-1, 4.09 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 8 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Athletics +127, Yankees -146; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Yankees travel to face the Oakland Athletics on Sunday.

The Athletics are 36-31 on their home turf. Oakland hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .313 this season, led by Starling Marte with a mark of .389.

The Yankees are 37-28 on the road. New York has slugged .402 this season. Aaron Judge leads the team with a mark of .541.

The Athletics won the last meeting 3-2. Frankie Montas earned his 10th victory and Matt Chapman went 1-for-4 with a home run and an RBI for Oakland. Nestor Cortes Jr. took his second loss for New York.

TOP PERFORMERS: Matt Olson leads the Athletics with 60 extra base hits and is batting .275.

Judge leads the Yankees with 48 extra base hits and is slugging .541.

LAST 10 GAMES: Athletics: 3-7, .210 batting average, 4.25 ERA, outscored by 11 runs

Yankees: 9-1, .249 batting average, 2.59 ERA, outscored opponents by 32 runs

INJURIES: Athletics: Trevor Rosenthal: (chest), Cole Irvin: (undisclosed), Mike Fiers: (right elbow), Chris Bassitt: (face), Stephen Piscotty: (wrist), Seth Brown: (covid-19).

Yankees: Luis Severino: (elbow), Darren O'Day: (hamstring), Corey Kluber: (shoulder), Michael King: (finger), Yoendrys Gomez: (covid-19), Domingo German: (shoulder), Zack Britton: (elbow), Tim Locastro: (knee), Aaron Hicks: (wrist), Clint Frazier: (vertigo), Miguel Andujar: (wrist), Gleyber Torres: (thumb).