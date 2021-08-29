Watkins expected to start as Orioles host the Rays

Tampa Bay Rays (81-48, first in the AL East) vs. Baltimore Orioles (40-88, fifth in the AL East)

Baltimore; Sunday, 1:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rays: Chris Archer (0-1, 4.26 ERA, 1.58 WHIP, 10 strikeouts) Orioles: Spenser Watkins (2-6, 7.07 ERA, 1.64 WHIP, 28 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Orioles +192, Rays -231; over/under is 10 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Baltimore and Tampa Bay will meet on Sunday.

The Orioles are 19-43 on their home turf. The Baltimore offense has compiled a .239 batting average as a team this season, Cedric Mullins leads the team with a mark of .306.

The Rays have gone 40-25 away from home. Tampa Bay has slugged .419 this season. Nelson Cruz leads the team with a mark of .507.

The Rays won the last meeting 4-3. JT Chargois earned his fourth victory and Randy Arozarena went 1-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs for Tampa Bay. Cole Sulser registered his third loss for Baltimore.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mullins leads the Orioles with 23 home runs and has 46 RBIs.

Arozarena leads the Rays with 117 hits and has 57 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Orioles: 2-8, .262 batting average, 5.63 ERA, outscored by nine runs

Rays: 9-1, .265 batting average, 2.45 ERA, outscored opponents by 39 runs

INJURIES: Orioles: Bruce Zimmermann: (ankle), Travis Lakins Sr.: (elbow), Hunter Harvey: (lat).

Rays: Matt Wisler: (finger), Ryan Thompson: (shoulder), Jeffrey Springs: (knee), Chaz Roe: (shoulder), Cody Reed: (thumb), Colin Poche: (elbow), DJ Johnson: (shoulder), Tyler Glasnow: (elbow), J.P. Feyereisen: (shoulder), Oliver Drake: (forearm), Yonny Chirinos: (elbow), Jalen Beeks: (elbow), Chris Archer: (hip), Nick Anderson: (elbow), Ji-Man Choi: (hamstring).