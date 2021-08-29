Fire beat Red Bulls 1-0 to end 19-game road winless streak

Minnesota United midfielder Adrien Hunou, left, slides in after kicking a goal past Houston Dynamo goalkeeper Michael Nelson, right, who dives during the first half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke) AP

Robert Beric scored in the 32nd minute and the Chicago Fire held off the New York Red Bulls 1-0 on Saturday night to end a 19-game road winless streak.

A long throw in by Carlos Teran landed amid three defenders but, after multiple deflections, Beric found the ball behind the defense and slipped it into the net to help Chicago improve to 6-11-5.

The Red Bulls (6-10-4) put continuous pressure on down the stretch and had 20 shots, but Bobby Shuttleworth only had to make one save for his fifth clean sheet of the season and 50th career regular-season shutout.

NEW YORK CITY FC 2, REVOLUTION 0

NEW YORK (AP) — Valentine Castellanos converted a pair of point-blank shots on exquisite feeds from Maximiliano Moralez to lift New York City FC past MLS-leading New England.

The winner, in the 31st minute, was a brilliant header flicked over the keeper after Moralez floated the ball over the defenders. Initially ruled offside, the goal was awarded after a VAR review. Castellanos got his 10th goal in the 55th minute after Moralez dropped a cross onto his foot at the goal mouth.

Sean Johnson had two saves for his sixth shutout for NYCFC (10-6-4). New England dropped to 15-4-4.

GALAXY 3, LOS ANGLES FC 3, TIE

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Kevin Cabral scored in the 86th minute to give the Los Angeles Galaxy a tie with Los Angeles FC.

Dejan Joveljic scored twice for the Galaxy (11-8-3). He chipped the ball over goalkeeper Tomas Romero to open the scoring in the 20th and tied it at 2 in the 64th with a sharp angle left-footer into the lower-right corner.

Two minutes, later Brian Rodriguez scored his second goal of the game on a rebound to put LAFC (6-9-6) back on top. Earlier in the 58th, Rodriguez made it 2-1 when he weaved through three defenders in the box. Cristian Arango tied it at 1 on a penalty kick in the 44th.

NASHVILLE 2, ATLANTA UNITED 0

ATLANTA (AP) — Daniel Rio scored just before halftime and Nashville beat Atlanta for its first road victory of the season.

Joe Willis made two saves for his MLS-leading ninth shutout. Willis made a great lead pass in extra time that Randall Leal tracked down and out into an open net, sealing the win for Nashville (8-2-11) in the final minute.

Atlanta (6-7-9) had its four-match winning streak end.

D.C. UNITED 3, UNION 1

WASHINGTON (AP) — Yordy Reyna knocked in a rebound early in the second half, sparking D.C. United past Philadelphia.

Reyna was falling when he got his foot up to flick in a rebound after Andre Blake made a spectacular save on a header from Ola Kamara.

Ramon Abila, who joined D.C. United (9-10-3) two weeks ago, iced the game with a goal early in stoppage time. Kamara scored his 12th goal, tied for second in the league, on a penalty kick in the first half. He has eight goals in the last nine matches.

The Union (8-6-8) opened the scoring in an own goal.

MINNESOTA UNITED 2, DYNAMO 1

HOUSTON (AP) — Adrien Humou broke a tie in the 73rd minute with his second goal of the game and Minnesota United beat Houston to extend the Dynamo’s club-record winless streak to 15 games.

A run off a long throw-in ended up with Ramon Abila’s heel pass to Ethan Finlay in the box and he slid it across to Humou for the easy goal. Humou had capitalized on a poorly defended set up in the 16th minute for the first goal for Minnesota (8-6-7).

Houston (3-9-10) played without head coach Tad Ramos, who left the team this week because of a family medical emergency. Assistant coach Omid Namazi led the team.

The Dynamo scored in the first minute when Adalberto Carrasquilla split the defense to redirect a cross from Fafa Picault.

RAPIDS 1, SPORTING KANSAS CITY 1, TIE

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Colorado’s Jonathan Lewis and Sporting Kansas City’s Jonny Russell scored first-half goals in the tie.

Lewis scored in the 17th minute for Colorado (11-4-5) after a defender blocked his initial shot in the box. Kansas City (11-4-7) tied it when Russell bent in a free kick from just above the circle in the 41st minute.