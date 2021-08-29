Jobs on the line: What to watch for in the 49ers’ preseason finale Sunday vs. Raiders

Let’s take a look at some key things to watch for when the San Francisco 49ers close out their three-game exhibition schedule Sunday when they host the Los Vegas Raiders.

The quarterbacks, stupid

You might have heard the 49ers have an interesting situation at quarterback.

All the signs point to rookie Trey Lance getting incorporated into the offense behind Jimmy Garoppolo in a small role early in the season, perhaps with an opportunity to earn more snaps — and potentially the starting job — depending on how the two quarterbacks play.

Head coach Kyle Shanahan and Garoppolo have hinted at mimicking the Drew Brees and Taysom Hill dynamic from recent seasons. Brees would leave the field so the dynamic Hill, who lined up at running back and receiver at times, could give the offense a different look.

What does that mean for the 49ers on Sunday?

The 49ers have been practicing the mechanics of rotating quarterbacks mid drive, which could happen against the Raiders to prepare for back-to-back road games in Detroit and Philadelphia to start the season. It wouldn’t be a bad idea to give it a dry run in a preseason setting at home before trying it in a hostile environment on the road.

Shanahan said Friday he plans to start Garoppolo, giving Lance time with the starters, and then putting Garoppolo back into the game.

“We’ll see how it plays out, but I definitely want to get Trey some looks with the ones in there,” Shanahan said.

The most complicated decision: Which six receivers?

The battle to round out the receiving corps is one of the most interesting and complicated on the entire roster. It’s likely the 49ers will keep six players with four apparent locks: Brandon Aiyuk, Deebo Samuel, Mohamed Sanu and Trent Sherfield.

That leaves two spots remaining with one likely to go to a player that could return punts and kickoffs. The favorite for that job, Richie James, suffered a knee injury this week that required surgery and will keep him out roughly six weeks, Shanahan said, leaving veteran Travis Benjamin and former L.A. Ram Nsimba Webster as the likely options in the return game.

Webster had a strong performance in the first preseason game against Kansas City while Benjamin scored a touchdown on a pass from Lance last wek against the Chargers to follow up an encouraging showing in two joint practices.

Shanahan indicated, all things being equal between Benjamin and Webster in the return game, the nod would likely go to the better receiver to help the offense.

“I think with us, I think it’s really hard to make a team as the returner,” he said. “You have to be one of those six receivers. And if you’re close to one of those guys, the fifth or sixth guy, usually it has to be the fifth guy because you only get five guys up on game day. If you’re close to that guy and you have return skills or you’re a gunner and you bring something else to the table, then you can pass a guy who might be a little bit ahead of you as a wideout.”

It appears the other receiver spot will come down to Jalen Hurd or Jauan Jennings, two of the team’s biggest and most physical receivers. Jennings began training camp on the reserve/COVID-19 list and came back to play well against Kansas City. But a heel issue kept him out of the Chargers game and he didn’t return to practice until Friday’s walk through session.

Hurd, of course, is the third-round pick from 2019 who missed his first two seasons with back and ACL injuries, respectively. The team recently gave him two weeks off while he dealt with knee tendinitis stemming from last summer’s injury. He returned to practice this week with Shanahan hinting that Hurd will likely make the team if he can stay on the field.

“I’ve seen Jalen when he’s going. I know he’s one of our top six receivers, so that’s not an issue,” Shanahan said. “That’s how it was for [DL] Dee Ford was last year. That’s how [S Jaquiski] Tartt is. We know they’re one of our top guys at those positions, but it’s such a scary thing and a hard decision for the 53. We have other guys there after those guys who are good and who can make this team and really help us. But you have to make sure guys are healthy enough to play through the year, that they don’t just get to Week 1 and only last a quarter and a half.”

If I had to guess, I think Benjamin and Hurd would fill out the final two spots. That’s shifted from the last few weeks when Hurd had a hard time staying on the field while it appeared Jennings was ascending. James was the favorite to come back as the return man, but the injury means he likely won’t play until October, if the team decides to give him a roster spot and place him on IR. If not, James might have played his last game with San Francisco.

How much will the starters play?

Shanahan said he wants to give his starters roughly a half of action.

Sunday would mark the first preseason action for key players such as tight end George Kittle, linebacker Fred Warner, left tackle Trent Williams, veteran center Alex Mack, and others.

But there will also be a handful of starters who will sit. Aiyuk suffered a minor hamstring strain and won’t play. Cornerback Jason Verrett hasn’t practiced in team drills in over a week because of plantar fasciitis in his foot. Linebacker Dre Greenlaw has sat with a minor hip injury.

Rookie offensive lineman Jaylon Moore, who played every snap at left tackle against the Chargers last week, has been dealing with stingers and sat out practice this week, though Shanahan said he has a chance to play. Moore could be an option to play right guard down the line, but not likely this week with the team still relatively thin at tackle. Backup Shon Coleman will likely have his snap count limited after dealing with a recent knee injury.

Meanwhile, defensive end Nick Bosa returned to team drills in practice this week and Shanahan wouldn’t rule out him suiting up against the Raiders. It’s unlikely, of course, but given Shanahan was entertaining the idea at some level is a positive sign for his recovery from last September’s ACL tear.

“I’m going to talk to Nick today or tomorrow, probably at the hotel,” Shanahan said Friday. “Odds are he probably won’t, but I haven’t decided for sure yet.”

