Sports

PSG drawn with Man City in CL group; Bayern gets Barca

By ROB HARRIS The Associated Press

The groups and club names are displayed on the screen at the end of the soccer Champions League draw in Istanbul, Turkey, Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021. (AP Photo/Emrah Gurel)
The groups and club names are displayed on the screen at the end of the soccer Champions League draw in Istanbul, Turkey, Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021. (AP Photo/Emrah Gurel) Emrah Gurel AP
ISTANBUL

The Champions League group stage will see a clash of two of the richest clubs after Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester City were drawn together on Thursday.

Both are yet to win Europe's top prize despite all their funding from the sovereign wealth of Gulf states.

Qatar-backed PSG was knocked out in the semifinals last season by City, which has Abu Dhabi ownership and went on to lose the final to Chelsea. Also in Group A are Leipzig and Club Brugge.

There are other heavyweight pairings this season because of the way the seedings worked out.

Six-time winner Bayern Munich and five-time champion Barcelona are in Group E with Benfica and Dynamo Kyiv. Group D sees Real Madrid and Inter Milan alongside Shakhtar Donetsk and Moldovan newcomer Sheriff. Defending champion Chelsea is with Juventus in Group H with Zenit St. Petersburg and Malmo.

In Group B are Liverpool, Atletico Madrid, AC Milan and Porto. In Group F are Europa League winner Villarreal, Manchester United, Atalanta and Young Boys.

Sporting Lisbon, Borussia Dortmund, Ajax and Besiktas in Group C. Lille, Sevilla, Salzburg, and Wolfsburg are in Group G

  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER

Sports

Aces secure Bill Laimbeer’s 300th career victory

August 26, 2021 11:58 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service