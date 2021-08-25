Sports

AP Top 25 Podcast: Conferences ally, but what does it mean?

By RALPH D. RUSSO AP College Football Writer

Pac-12 Commissioner George Kliavkoff fields questions during the Pac-12 Conference NCAA college football Media Day Tuesday, July 27, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
Pac-12 Commissioner George Kliavkoff fields questions during the Pac-12 Conference NCAA college football Media Day Tuesday, July 27, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez) Marcio Jose Sanchez AP

The Atlantic Coast Conference, Big Ten and Pac-12 unveiled what they are calling an alliance of the three Power Five conferences.

Is this a big deal?

On the latest AP Top 25 College Football Podcast, Brett McMurphy of The Action Network joins the AP's Ralph Russo to figure out what to make of the handshake agreement made by three relatively new commissioners.

They say the goal is to bring stability to college sports during a tumultuous time and to beef up football schedules at some point. But the whole thing feels more theoretical than practical. How might this impact College Football Playoff expansion? Is the 12-team plan in peril or has it merely hit a speed bump?

Plus, what coaches need successful seasons to secure their jobs in 2021?

___

Follow Ralph D. Russo at https://twitter.com/ralphDrussoAP and listen at https://APpodcasts.com

