Cabrera hits 500th homer as Tigers beat Blue Jays 5-3 in 11

Detroit Tigers' Miguel Cabrera, front right, celebrates with Jeimer Candelario (46) after hitting his 500th career home run in the sixth inning against the Toronto Blue Jays during a baseball game in Toronto, Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021. (Jon Blacker/The Canadian Press via AP) AP

Miguel Cabrera became the 28th major league player to hit 500 home runs, and the Detroit Tigers beat the Toronto Blue Jays 5-3 in 11 innings on Sunday.

Daz Cameron and Willi Castro each hit an RBI double in the 11th to help Detroit take two of three in the weekend series. Gregory Soto (6-3) worked two innings for the win, and Joe Jiménez got three outs for his first save in two chances.

The 38-year-old Cabrera connected on a 1-1 pitch from left-hander Steven Matz in the sixth, sending the ball over the scoreboard in right-center field. Measured at 400 feet, the homer tied the score 1-all.

Much of the crowd of 14,685 at Rogers Centre rose for a standing ovation as Cabrera rounded the bases. After celebrating with his teammates, the Tigers slugger came out to accept a curtain call, taking off his helmet and bowing to the fans behind the first-base dugout.

Bo Bichette and Lourdes Gurriel Jr. each had three hits for Toronto. Kirby Snead (0-1) got the loss.

INDIANS 3, ANGELS 0

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. (AP) — Cal Quantrill pitched two-hit ball over seven innings, Amed Rosario launched an early homer and Cleveland beat Los Angeles in the Little League Classic.

As the rain held off, youngsters in town for the Little League World Series were able to enjoy the festivities. Kids rushed to the stands for ice cream and sweets, popping inflatable thunder sticks in excitement for each big league at-bat.

Angels two-way star Shohei Ohtani facetimed fans on ESPN’s “Kidscast” from the dugout, and Little Leaguers inched closer to the protective netting to watch his first at-bat. Ohtani ripped a single to the delight of the crowd.

Rosario belted a two-run homer off starter Jose Suarez (5-7) in the first inning. Quantrill (4-2) struck out nine and walked two. Emmanuel Clase got three outs for his 18th save.

BRAVES 3, ORIOLES 1

BALTIMORE (AP) — Jorge Soler homered, Touki Toussaint pitched effectively into the sixth inning, and the Braves extended the Orioles’ losing streak to 18 games.

Baltimore’s skid is the longest in the major leagues since Kansas City dropped 19 in a row in 2005. This was only the third time during this streak that the Orioles lost by two runs or fewer.

Adam Duvall added a two-run double for NL East-leading Atlanta, which has won nine in a row and 16 of its last 18. The Braves also have won a franchise-record 13 consecutive road games.

Toussaint (3-2) allowed a run and five hits in 5 1/3 innings. Will Smith worked the ninth for his 28th save.

Baltimore's John Means (5-6) yielded three runs and four hits in six-plus innings.

RAYS 9, WHITE SOX 0

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Francisco Mejía hit a three-run double for Tampa Bay, and five Rays pitchers combined on a seven-hitter.

Austin Meadows had three RBIs for Tampa Bay, which took the final two of the three-game series between AL division leaders.

Four Tampa Bay relievers followed Chris Archer, who departed with left hip tightness after two innings. It was Archer’s first start since leaving a game April 10 against the Yankees with right forearm tightness.

Shawn Armstrong (1-0) got the win, and Josh Fleming pitched three innings for his first major league save.

Chicago's Reynaldo López (2-1) gave up three runs in four innings.

The Rays announced before the game that slugger Nelson Cruz had been placed on the COVID-19 injured list.

White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson sat out his second consecutive game with leg fatigue and soreness.

METS 7, DODGERS 2

LOS ANGELES (AP) — J.D. Davis homered and drove in four runs, and the Mets snapped the Dodgers’ nine-game win streak.

New York avoided a four-game series sweep and a seven-game season sweep at the Dodgers’ hands with just its second win in 10 games overall. Marcus Stroman (9-12) pitched six innings of four-hit ball, and Javier Báez hit an RBI double in the first inning of his first game back from injury.

Los Angeles dropped 2 1/2 games behind San Francisco atop the NL West and overall MLB standings. Cody Bellinger had a two-run single, and David Price (4-2) allowed three runs in four innings.

GIANTS 2, ATHLETICS 1

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Pinch-hitter Donovan Solano connected for a two-run homer on the first pitch he saw from A.J. Puk with two outs in the eighth inning, and the Giants rallied past the Athletics for a second straight day.

Puk (0-1) couldn’t hold the lead after relieving Frankie Montas, who struck out nine over seven scoreless innings in a brilliant duel with Logan Webb. Solano went deep moments after Austin Slater drew a pinch-hit walk.

Dominic Leone (3-2) struck out two in a perfect seventh. Starling Marte’s two-out double in the eighth against Tyler Rogers put the tying run on third but Matt Olson grounded out. Jake McGee pitched the ninth for his 28th save after allowing Josh Harrison’s one-out double.

REDS 3, MARLINS 1

CINCINNATI (AP) — Tyler Naquin hit two solo homers and Vladimir Gutierrez pitched seven effective innings, helping the Reds complete the four-game series sweep.

Naquin’s leadoff shot extended his hitting streak to 12 games. He added his 18th homer in the eighth, making it 3-1 when he drove an 0-2 fastball from Anthony Bass into the seats in right-center.

Mike Moustakas also connected for Cincinnati, which won for the sixth time in eight games. It also moved a game ahead of San Diego for the second NL wild card.

Miami wasted a sharp performance by Sandy Alcantara (7-11) in its seventh straight loss. Alcantara struck out a career-high 11 while working seven innings of two-run ball.

Gutierrez (9-4) allowed three hits. Michael Lorenzen got three outs for his third save.

PHILLIES 7, PADRES 4

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Rhys Hoskins homered twice for Philadelphia in his return from the injured list, and Kyle Gibson pitched eight fantastic innings.

Odubel Herrera went 4 for 5 with a home run and three RBIs to help the second-place Phillies remain five games behind Atlanta in the NL East.

San Diego has lost nine of 11. It dropped a game behind Cincinnati in the race for the second NL wild card.

Hoskins, placed on the injured list Aug. 10 with a left groin strain, hit a solo shot to straightaway center off Ryan Weathers (4-6) in the fourth and and another long drive to left in the fifth against Miguel Diaz.

Gibson (9-5) gave up one run and six hits.

MARINERS 6, ASTROS 3, 11 INNINGS

HOUSTON (AP) — Ty France homered in the ninth inning and singled in J.P. Crawford in the 11th, leading Seattle to the win.

Crawford started the 11th on second base and moved to third on a wild pitch by Ryne Stanek (1-3) with no outs. Mitch Haniger walked before France singled on a grounder to right field.

Kyle Seager then connected for his 29th homer, lifting the Mariners to a 6-2 lead.

France's solo shot in the ninth tied it at 2. Paul Sewald (8-3) picked up the win, and Yohan Ramirez got two outs for his first save.

Yordan Alvarez homered for AL West-leading Houston, which had won three in a row.

BREWERS 7, NATIONALS 3

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Kolten Wong homered and drove in three runs, powering Milwaukee to the victory.

Lorenzo Cain also connected as Milwaukee took the rubber game of the weekend series. The NL Central leaders have won 10 of 13 overall.

Hunter Strickland (2-1) got two outs for the win, and Josh Hader recorded the last out for his 26th save.

Wong drove Sean Nolin’s second pitch deep to right for his 10th homer. It was his fifth leadoff shot this season and No. 7 for his career.

Carter Kieboom homered for Washington in the ninth. Nolin (0-2) was charged with three runs and six hits in four innings.

CARDINALS 3, PIRATES 0

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Adam Wainwright pitched eight innings of two-hit ball and Paul Goldschmidt homered, leading St. Louis to the victory.

The Cardinals snapped a two-game skid and kept the Pirates from earning their first series sweep of the season. They remain the only team in the majors without one.

The 39-year-old Wainwright (12-7) threw 106 pitches and retired his final 11 hitters. He hasn’t permitted a run in his past 19 innings against the Pirates and has won his last seven decisions against them.

Goldschmidt hit his 19th homer in the fifth to make it 2-0. Alex Reyes got his 28th save in 30 chances.

Pittsburgh's Steven Brault (0-2) permitted one run and five hits in four innings.

ROYALS 9, CUBS 1

CHICAGO (AP) — Andrew Benintendi drove in three runs, and Kansas City finished a three-game series sweep.

It was Chicago’s franchise-record 13th consecutive loss at Wrigley Field.

Benintendi and Carlos Santana each had three hits in Kansas City’s sixth win in seven games. Hunter Dozier doubled and drove in two runs.

Royals right-hander Carlos Hernández (4-1) struck out a career-high eight in seven innings, also a career best. He allowed one run and four hits.

Frank Schwindel had two hits for the Cubs, who have dropped 21 of 25. Alec Mills (5-6) got the loss.

DIAMONDBACKS 8, ROCKIES 4

DENVER (AP) — Daulton Varsho hit a three-run homer, and the Diamondbacks beat the Rockies for a rare win at Coors Field.

Taylor Widener (2-1) tossed five innings of one-hit ball to help Arizona end a seven-game losing streak in Denver. Varsho finished with three hits and four RBIs.

Colorado had won five straight and nine in a row at home.

Colorado's Jon Gray (7-10) has lost four straight starts, all in August. He allowed five runs and six hits in 5 1/3 innings.