Hernandez scheduled to start as Kansas City hosts Houston

Houston Astros (70-47, first in the AL West) vs. Kansas City Royals (49-67, fifth in the AL Central)

Kansas City, Missouri; Monday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Astros: Jake Odorizzi (5-6, 4.59 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 60 strikeouts) Royals: Carlos Hernandez (3-1, 3.72 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 51 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Royals +141, Astros -162; over/under is 10 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Jose Altuve and the Astros will take on the Royals Monday.

The Royals are 29-30 on their home turf. The Kansas City pitching staff averages 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings, Mike Minor leads them with a mark of 8.9.

The Astros are 33-24 on the road. The Houston offense has compiled a .266 batting average as a team this season, Michael Brantley leads the team with a mark of .332.

TOP PERFORMERS: Salvador Perez leads the Royals with 49 extra base hits and is batting .277.

Jose Altuve leads the Astros with 25 home runs and has 67 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Royals: 3-7, .235 batting average, 5.00 ERA, outscored by 20 runs

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

Astros: 5-5, .258 batting average, 2.80 ERA, outscored opponents by 13 runs

INJURIES: Royals: Kyle Zimmer: (neck/trap), Jesse Hahn: (shoulder), Ronald Bolanos: (flexor), Adalberto Mondesi: (oblique).

Astros: Justin Verlander: (elbow), Jose Urquidy: (arm), Andre Scrubb: (shoulder), Enoli Paredes: (shoulder), Rafael Montero: (shoulder), Tyler Ivey: (undisclosed), Kent Emanuel: (elbow), Kyle Tucker: (covid-19), Alex Bregman: (hamstring).