Buehler scheduled to start for Dodgers at Mets

Los Angeles Dodgers (70-46, second in the NL West) vs. New York Mets (59-56, third in the NL East)

Flushing, Queens; Saturday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Walker Buehler (12-2, 2.13 ERA, .92 WHIP, 152 strikeouts) Mets: Taijuan Walker (7-7, 3.89 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 102 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mets +154, Dodgers -178; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: New York and Los Angeles will meet on Saturday.

The Mets are 36-21 in home games in 2020. New York is hitting a collective batting average of .236 this season, led by Dominic Smith with an average of .256.

The Dodgers have gone 34-26 away from home. Los Angeles has hit 159 home runs as a team this season. Max Muncy leads them with 23, averaging one every 14.8 at-bats.

The Dodgers won the last meeting 6-5. Kenley Jansen earned his second victory and Will Smith went 1-for-4 with a home run and three RBIs for Los Angeles. Jeurys Familia registered his third loss for New York.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pete Alonso leads the Mets with 96 hits and has 65 RBIs.

Muncy leads the Dodgers with 44 extra base hits and is batting .270.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

LAST 10 GAMES: Mets: 4-6, .239 batting average, 4.28 ERA, outscored by four runs

Dodgers: 7-3, .268 batting average, 2.18 ERA, outscored opponents by 30 runs

INJURIES: Mets: Jordan Yamamoto: (shoulder), Noah Syndergaard: (elbow), Robert Stock: (hamstring), Sean Reid-Foley: (elbow), David Peterson: (side), Corey Oswalt: (knee), Stephen Nogosek: (shoulder), Joey Lucchesi: (elbow), Robert Gsellman: (lat), Jacob deGrom: (forearm), Dellin Betances: (shoulder), Jose Peraza: (finger), Jose Martinez: (knee), Francisco Lindor: (oblique), Luis Guillorme: (hamstring), Javier Baez: (hip).

Dodgers: Jimmie Sherfy: (elbow), Caleb Ferguson: (elbow), Edwin Rios: (shoulder), Justin Turner: (groin), Mookie Betts: (hip), Scott Alexander: (shoulder), Garrett Cleavinger: (oblique), Danny Duffy: (forearm), Tony Gonsolin: (shoulder), Darien Nunez: (undisclosed), Victor Gonzalez: (knee), Tommy Kahnle: (elbow), Joe Kelly: (undisclosed), Clayton Kershaw: (elbow), Dustin May: (elbow), Jimmy Nelson: (elbow), Gavin Lux: (hamstring).