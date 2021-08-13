Sports

Whitecaps play 5th consecutive draw, tie Earthquakes 0-0

The Associated Press

Vancouver Whitecaps midfielder Janio Bikel (19) defends the ball from San Jose Earthquakes midfielder Judson (93) during the first half of an MLS soccer match in San Jose, Calif., Friday, Aug. 13, 2021. (AP Photo/Josie Lepe)
Vancouver Whitecaps midfielder Janio Bikel (19) defends the ball from San Jose Earthquakes midfielder Judson (93) during the first half of an MLS soccer match in San Jose, Calif., Friday, Aug. 13, 2021. (AP Photo/Josie Lepe) Josie Lepe AP
SAN JOSE, Calif.

Maxime Crépeau had his third shutout in 13 starts this season and the Vancouver Whitecaps tied the San Jose Earthquakes 0-0 on Friday night.

Vancouver (3-7-8) has played five consecutive draws — the longest stretch in the MLS since the Chicago Fire tied six straight in 2014. San Jose (5-7-7) extended its league-best unbeaten run to eight matches — with just two wins.

Crépeau dove to his left to deflect Jeremy Ebobisse’s shot from distance off the post in the 62nd minute.

San Jose goalkeeper JT Marcinkowski had his third shutout of the season.

  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service