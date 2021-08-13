Top-seeded Medvedev outlasts Hurkacz to reach Toronto semis

Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece celebrates after his 6-1, 6-4 win over Norway's Casper Ruud in the men's National Bank Open tennis tournament in Toronto, Friday, Aug. 13, 2021. (Chris Young/The Canadian Press via AP) AP

Top-seeded Daniil Medvedev of Russia outlasted seventh-seeded Hubert Hurkacz of Poland 2-6, 7-6 (6), 7-6 (5) on Friday night to reach the National Bank Open semifinals.

Medvedev will face 6-foot-10 American John Isner, a 7-6 (5), 6-4 winner over 11th-seeded Gael Monfils of France in the late match,

The 25-year-old Medvedev, ranked second in the world, has 11 ATP Tour victories, winning this year in Mallorca and Marseille. He had 23 aces to beat Hurkacz a month after falling to him in the fourth round at Wimbledon.

“He had his chances and he was probably the better player for at least two sets for sure, but that’s tennis,” Medvedev said. “We both have great serves and I managed to hit some aces when I needed to.

The 24-year-old Hurkacz, ranked 13th, won this year in Miami and Delray Beach.

“It was definitely not easy," Medvedev said. "He was on top of me. But to win matches like this gives you a huge boost of confidence. It’s a pleasure to be standing here and giving interviews.”

The 36-year-old Isner won two weeks ago in Atlanta for his 16th career title.

Third-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece will face American qualifier Reilly Opelka in the other semifinal. Tsitsipas beat sixth-seeded Casper Ruud of Norway 6-1, 6-4, and Opelka edged 10th-seeded Roberto Bautista Agut of Spain 6-3, 7-6 (1).

Tsitsipas lost to Novak Djokovic in the French Open final in May. He made it to the final of the Canadian Open in 2018, losing to Rafael Nadal.

“I’m excited for what’s to come,” Tsitsipas said. “And I’m always, every single day, trying to come up with solutions and ways this is going to be easier and more efficient for me.”

Ruud had won 14 straight matches, with tournament victories in Austria, Switzerland and Sweden.