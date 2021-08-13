French season marches on as fans await Messi debut at PSG

Lionel Messi attends a press conference Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021 at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris. Lionel Messi said he's been enjoying his time in Paris "since the first minute" after he signed his Paris Saint-Germain contract on Tuesday night. The 34-year-old Argentina star signed a two-year deal with the option for a third season after leaving Barcelona. (AP Photo/Francois Mori) AP

Negotiations on Lionel Messi's contract with Paris Saint-Germain took just a few days. Expect a longer wait for his debut.

The 34-year-old Argentina star had just returned from vacation when Barcelona announced it couldn't afford to keep him, opening the door for PSG. Messi is now under contract for at least two seasons in the French capital.

Messi told a news conference on Wednesday that it's up to PSG coach Mauricio Pochettino when he plays, but noted he's had “no real training sessions" for a month. He participated in training on Thursday.

“I hope it will be as soon as possible,” he said at the news conference. “I can't give you a date. It will depend on the training and how it feels and when the coaches think I'm ready.”

After spending his career at Barcelona, Messi said he's looking forward to “discovering new teams and new stadiums” in Ligue 1.

The wait is on. Meanwhile, the French league season enters its second round this weekend.

PSG PLOWS ON

Messi's new team hosts Strasbourg on Saturday night at Parc des Princes stadium. Messi is expected to be presented to the 50,000 faithful before kickoff.

PSG striker Mauro Icardi, who could eventually lose playing time to countryman Messi, scored in the season-opening 2-1 win last Saturday over promoted Troyes. New defender Achraf Hakimi, who joined from Italian champion Inter Milan for 60 million euros ($70.5 million), also scored.

Pochettino wasn’t happy with his team’s defending last week but Strasbourg doesn't figure to be a roadblock for a PSG team intent on reclaiming the French title this season.

MONACO'S MINUTES

The second round begins Friday when Lorient hosts Monaco, which was held 1-1 by Nantes last week.

Monaco midfielder Aleksandr Golovin will be available after exiting Tuesday night's game against Sparta Prague with an ankle problem. The Russia international had scored in the 3-1 victory in Champions League qualifying.

“Aleksandr is in good shape and will be available against Lorient,” Monaco coach Niko Kovac told reporters Thursday.

Kovac will need to manage minutes, however, with Monaco facing Shakhtar Donetsk on Tuesday in the Champions League playoffs.

“It's important to make changes during the game,” Kovac said of the Lorient clash. “There's a difference when a player plays 60 minutes or 90 minutes. I need to give minutes to all the players and allow them to recover.”

Monaco captain Wissam Ben Yedder will be looking for his first goal of the season after netting 22 in the last campaign.

GALTIER'S RETURN

Defending champion Lille on Saturday faces former coach Christophe Galtier, who stepped down days after raising the trophy to eventually take over at Nice. Both teams drew last week.

Elsewhere, Angers hosts Lyon on Sunday after blanking Strasbourg 2-0 last week. Lyon coach Peter Bosz is looking for his first win in charge following a tame 1-1 draw against Brest. The Dutchman was fired by Bundesliga club Bayer Leverkusen last March.

Marseille plays its home opener against Bordeaux on Sunday night after a 3-2 comeback victory last week at Montpellier. Marseille trailed 2-0 in the second half before the comeback, with playmaker Dimitri Payet netting the final two goals. American winger Konrad de la Fuente had set up Cengiz Under for the first.